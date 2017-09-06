News By Tag
dailyKARMA Encourages Social Change Allowing Users To Donate & Fundraise To Multiple Charities
Streamline Donations Through Personalized Cause Funds And Make A Difference
Cause Funds allow you to make the most out of your donations by managing your giving all in one portfolio. Users can donate occasionally, monthly, annually or even share Cause Funds with friends and family to fundraise. Creating a Cause Fund only takes a few minutes and results in a lifetime of impact. To build a Cause Fund:
1. Browse and learn about thousands of charities positively impacting the community. Add up to 5 charities to your personalized Cause Fund.
2. If you choose, customize your Cause Fund profile by adding images and a description of why you are supporting these charities.
3. Enter your donation amount and frequency, share with family and friends to help fundraise if you would like and easily download your tax-deductible donation statements.
DailyKARMA proudly partners with Network for Good so that all donors can feel confident and secure that their donations are going to the right place. Network for Good, a non-profit donor advised fund, securely distributes donations made through dailyKARMA to thousands of charities across the country.
"There has been a significant rise in the number of people who want to give back; some of them donating to 4 to 5 charities per year," said Patricia Dao, CEO of dailyKARMA. "This and the passion behind these causes is what drove us to create dailyKARMA, an efficient and social way to donate and fundraise for several charities at once."
For more information on dailyKARMA wcj and creating a Cause Fund please visit www.dailykarma.com.
###
About dailyKARMA
DailyKARMA is committed to enriching society with the spirit of giving and gratitude through the innovative use of technology to promote social change. Aiming to make giving part of everyday life, dailyKARMA makes it easy and fun to discover inspiring organizations and support them in just a few minutes. DailyKARMA Cause Funds allow you to drive more impact to your favorite charities by streamlining your donations and fundraising all in one single and secure place. For more information on dailyKARMA and creating a Cause Fund please visit www.dailykarma.com.
