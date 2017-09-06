 
News By Tag
* Allergy Relief
* Natural Health
* Allergies
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Medicine Hat
  Alberta
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1211109876


Natural Rf Life Sciences to showcase new product at Nutter's Bulk & Natural Foods Annual Trade Show

 
 
Allergy-Rf
Allergy-Rf
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Allergy Relief
Natural Health
Allergies

Industry:
Health

Location:
Medicine Hat - Alberta - Canada

MEDICINE HAT, Alberta - Sept. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Natural Rf Life Sciences will be showcasing Allergy-Rf at the Nutter's Bulk & Natural Foods Annual Trade Show September 12th, 2017 in Medicine Hat, Alberta.

Natural Rf was founded by Dr. Jacqueline Shan, the scientist who discovered and developed COLD-FX™. Dr. Shan holds Ph.Ds in pharmacology and physiology, and has dedicated her life to bringing scientific credibility to natural health products so that consumers can make better health choices for themselves and their families. She is committed to bringing the world of science together with the world of nature to move into a new era of safe, effective, and standardized natural health products.

The trade show takes place at the Medicine Hat Lodge (1051 Ross Glen Drive SE, Medicine Hat, AB). "I invite all Nutter's Bulk & Natural Foods store wcj owners to come by the Allergy-Rf booth to check out the only clinically proven natural health product for multi-symptom, all-season allergy relief on the market in Canada," says Dr. Shan.

For more information on Allergy-Rf, please visit www.allergyrf.com.

- ends -

About Natural Rf Life Sciences:
Founded by the creator of Cold-FX, Dr. Jacqueline Shan, Natural Rf Life Sciences brings scientific credibility to natural health products. The company offers consumers natural health products for health management and disease prevention. Natural Rf's first product is Allergy-Rf, the only natural product clinically proven effectively relieve the multiple symptoms associated with allergies.

About Allergy-Rf:
100% natural, Allergy-Rf is the only licensed natural health product clinically proven to provide effective, multi-symptom, year-round allergy relief from ragweed, trees, dust mites, mold, and pet dander. The chewable vanilla tablet is fast acting, non-drowsy, and has active ingredients that block histamine through inhibiting upstream tryptases in allergen triggers. Allergy-Rf is a Natural Rf Life Sciences product. Formerly Allergy-FX. As of January 2017, Allergy-FX is no longer in legal distribution and its NPN is no longer valid through Health Canada. www.allergyrf.com

Contact
Meghan Somers
***@theagencyinc.ca
End
Source:Natural Rf Life Sciences
Email:***@theagencyinc.ca Email Verified
Tags:Allergy Relief, Natural Health, Allergies
Industry:Health
Location:Medicine Hat - Alberta - Canada
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Agency Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share