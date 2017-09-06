News By Tag
Natural Rf Life Sciences to showcase new product at Nutter's Bulk & Natural Foods Annual Trade Show
Natural Rf was founded by Dr. Jacqueline Shan, the scientist who discovered and developed COLD-FX™. Dr. Shan holds Ph.Ds in pharmacology and physiology, and has dedicated her life to bringing scientific credibility to natural health products so that consumers can make better health choices for themselves and their families. She is committed to bringing the world of science together with the world of nature to move into a new era of safe, effective, and standardized natural health products.
The trade show takes place at the Medicine Hat Lodge (1051 Ross Glen Drive SE, Medicine Hat, AB). "I invite all Nutter's Bulk & Natural Foods store wcj owners to come by the Allergy-Rf booth to check out the only clinically proven natural health product for multi-symptom, all-season allergy relief on the market in Canada," says Dr. Shan.
For more information on Allergy-Rf, please visit www.allergyrf.com.
About Natural Rf Life Sciences:
Founded by the creator of Cold-FX, Dr. Jacqueline Shan, Natural Rf Life Sciences brings scientific credibility to natural health products. The company offers consumers natural health products for health management and disease prevention. Natural Rf's first product is Allergy-Rf, the only natural product clinically proven effectively relieve the multiple symptoms associated with allergies.
About Allergy-Rf:
100% natural, Allergy-Rf is the only licensed natural health product clinically proven to provide effective, multi-symptom, year-round allergy relief from ragweed, trees, dust mites, mold, and pet dander. The chewable vanilla tablet is fast acting, non-drowsy, and has active ingredients that block histamine through inhibiting upstream tryptases in allergen triggers. Allergy-Rf is a Natural Rf Life Sciences product. Formerly Allergy-FX. As of January 2017, Allergy-FX is no longer in legal distribution and its NPN is no longer valid through Health Canada. www.allergyrf.com
Contact
Meghan Somers
***@theagencyinc.ca
