Meet a Dozen Local Authors at Once
"The Ladies and Him" Offers Unique Chance to Meet and Support Area Writers
This twice-yearly event at Cajun Canvas (11116-B South Tryon St., Charlotte, 28273) features local North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia authors doing what they do best – talking about writing and the subjects about which they are passionate. Each author will have several minutes to speak with breaks in between for patrons to chat with the authors, purchase signed copies of their books, mingle, and more. Admission is free and light appetizers are available. Among the September participants are:
Ericka McKnight – Silence the Noise
Dr. Sharon Jones – A Recipe for Success Using SAS
Toni Cordell – The Puppy On the Other Side of the Pond
Karen Scioscia – KIDNAPPED By The CARTEL
Lori Ann Davis – Unstoppable Relationships
Renate A. Moore – A Frog in Grandma's Cup / Mystery Picnic on Stone Mountain
Annie Richard – Confessions of an Entrepreneur
Donna Lee Reed – Life is a Puzzle Until You Find the Missing Pieces
"Him" - Glenn Proctor – KICKING BOTTLES, NEWS & DUST /
Love, Lust & Flirts / CHANGE Robots Driving Covered Wagons /
Coming Late 2017: 750 Questions Worth Asking Yourself or Your Significant Other
"Him" – M. Quentin Williams, Esq. – A Survival Guide:
How NOT to Get KILLED by the Police, Part 1
"Him" – Tyrone Burton – A Journey to Manhood: The Village that Raised the Boy
"Him" – Rev. Frank Luke – Life is Not All Good. It's All God.
The Ladies & Him is the creation of author, Pulitzer-prize winning journalist and leadership coach Glenn Proctor, who launched the event as a way to give local female authors much needed exposure. Over time, there have been a few "Hims" allowed at the signings, including this signings' distinguished guests. Come out from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to wcj meet them all.
Author Glenn Proctor completed a journalism career spanning 41 years when he retired as executive editor and vice president of the Richmond (VA) Times-Dispatch. He shared in the Pulitzer Prize at The Akron Beacon Journal, judged Pulitzers five times, taught at Kent State and Washington and Lee universities and lectured at dozens of other schools. A Marine and Vietnam veteran, the longtime professional mentor is a career and life coach, leadership trainer and media strategist. Change is the final volume of his critically acclaimed Finding Dust Trilogy. Volume 1, KICKING BOTTLES, NEWS & DUST is the story of a foster kid in the 1950s, raising children as a single parent, decades as a journalist and becoming a top editor. The second volume, Love, Lust & Flirts celebrates the fun, joy and pain of relationships. You may learn more about his writing and his company at REDDjobb.com. Glenn lives in Charlotte, NC, with his wife Terri, and their dog, Cozby.
