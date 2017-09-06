Meet a Dozen Local Authors at Once

"The Ladies and Him" Offers Unique Chance to Meet and Support Area Writers

-- What's better than having the opportunity to meet your favorite author and hear her speak about the art and craft of writing? How about meeting 12 of your favorite authors at once? On September 23, Charlotteans will have the opportunity to do just that atbook signing.This twice-yearly event at Cajun Canvas (11116-B South Tryon St., Charlotte, 28273) features local North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia authors doing what they do best – talking about writing and the subjects about which they are passionate. Each author will have several minutes to speak with breaks in between for patrons to chat with the authors, purchase signed copies of their books, mingle, and more. Admission is free and light appetizers are available. Among the September participants are:Silence the NoiseA Recipe for Success Using SASThe Puppy On the Other Side of the PondKIDNAPPED By The CARTELUnstoppable RelationshipsA Frog in Grandma's Cup / Mystery Picnic on Stone MountainConfessions of an EntrepreneurLife is a Puzzle Until You Find the Missing PiecesKICKING BOTTLES, NEWS & DUSTRobots Driving Covered Wagons750 Questions Worth Asking Yourself or Your Significant OtherHow NOT to Get KILLED by the Police, Part 1A Journey to Manhood: The Village that Raised the BoyLife is Not All Good. It's All God.is the creation of author, Pulitzer-prize winning journalist and leadership coach Glenn Proctor, who launched the event as a way to give local female authors much needed exposure. Over time, there have been a few "Hims" allowed at the signings, including this signings' distinguished guests. Come out from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to wcj meet them all.completed a journalism career spanning 41 years when he retired as executive editor and vice president of the Richmond (VA) Times-Dispatch. He shared in the Pulitzer Prize at The Akron Beacon Journal, judged Pulitzers five times, taught at Kent State and Washington and Lee universities and lectured at dozens of other schools. A Marine and Vietnam veteran, the longtime professional mentor is a career and life coach, leadership trainer and media strategist.is the final volume of his critically acclaimed Finding Dust Trilogy. Volume 1,is the story of a foster kid in the 1950s, raising children as a single parent, decades as a journalist and becoming a top editor. The second volume,celebrates the fun, joy and pain of relationships. You may learn more about his writing and his company at REDDjobb.com. Glenn lives in Charlotte, NC, with his wife Terri, and their dog, Cozby.