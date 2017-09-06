News By Tag
Bob Camp, Tom Cook, Phil Ortiz, Mark Kistler Highlight Artist Alley At Wizard World Madison
Guy Gilchrist, Steve Lavigne, Jeff Butler, Joanna Estep, Steve Geiger Also Among Talented Comics Creators At Alliant Energy Center; All-Time Great Stan Lee Also to Appear
The great Stan Lee (Marvel Chairman Emeritus) will also attend, in the autograph area on Saturday only.
Artist Alley in Madison will also feature Nick Choles ("X-Men Origins: Wolverine," "Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy"), Marc Tyler Nobleman (Bill the Boy Wonder: The Secret Co-Creator of Batman), Danny Fingeroth ("Spider-Man,"
Wizard World Comic Con Madison will also feature non-stop live entertainment, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities, movie screenings hosted by stars and directors and more, hosted by media personality Kato Kaelin. Details to follow soon.
Additionally, Jerry Robinson has been named the sixth honoree in the Wizard World Hall of Legends, a new initiative to celebrate the artists, writers and insiders who have built the industry and those who continue the traditions. His son Jens Robinson will accept the honor on Jerry's behalf at a ceremony on Friday, September 22, at 7 p.m. on the Entertainment Stage.
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The 12th event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Madison show hours are Friday, September 22, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, September 23, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, September 24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
Wizard World Comic Con Madison is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Madison, visit www.wizardworld.com/
The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/
