September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1211109876

Sponsorships Available, Auction Items Needed for BGCOP's 28th Kids Auction

Auction is the Club's largest fundraiser and draws more than 350 attendees
 
 
OXNARD, Calif. - Sept. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme is seeking the help of individuals and businesses to donate items for auction and sponsors for the upcoming 28th Annual Donald K. Facciano Kids Auction & Gala. The event is the Club's largest fundraiser and directly benefits their more than 10,400 members and 17 program sites throughout Oxnard and Port Hueneme. The Kids Auction & Gala will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 at the Residence Inn by Marriott Hotel, 2102 W. Vineyard Ave.

BGCOP needs a variety of items for auction at the event, such as trips, tours, wine, gift baskets, furniture, restaurant vouchers, jewelry, timeshares, home improvement items and gift certificates. All donors receive a tax deduction for the market value of the item they donate and will be recognized by name, unless they choose anonymity, in the auction program. Those who are unable to donate an item can make a tax-deductible donation in cash to support a youth or an entire program.

In addition to item donations, businesses can sponsor the event at designated levels, purchase program ads or buy naming rights to areas throughout the event. Benefits can include logo display to more than 350 attendees, advertising space in the program, complimentary tickets, keepsake art projects from Club members and special mentions during the event.

"We are grateful to the members of our community. We depend on their donations to help make the Gala a success, as it directly benefits our 10,400+ members," said Erin Antrim, BGCOP chief executive officer. "The proceeds from this event help us provide our members greater access to quality programs, activities and aid in shaping their futures."

Alexander Cadillac wcj is the presenting sponsor of this year's auction.

If interested in sponsorship opportunities or donating items or cash, contact Mayra Rincon at 805-815-4959 ext. 200 or at mrincon@bgcop.org. For more information regarding the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme visit www.BGCOP.org.

The Boys & Girls Club has served the youth of Oxnard and Port Hueneme for over 60 years. With three full-service clubs and 17 school program sites, the organization is one of the largest of its kind in California. The Club provides programs for more than 10,400 youth and teens in three priority outcome areas: Academic Success, Good Character and Citizenship, and Healthy Lifestyles. For more information please visit www.BGCOP.org.

Click to Share