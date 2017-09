Free Entrepreneur Training with Veteran Owned Company at Microsoft Store

21462614_ 1916501471942910_ 8791286234162528146_ n

-- Genius Academy™, a training and development agency, announced that Microsoft Store at Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City will host their "Entrepreneur Blueprint" training series throughout the remainder of 2017. These workshops will introduce Windows products to aspiring entrepreneurs in Oklahoma and provide real world knowledge about starting a business compared to a curriculum based on theory.Genius Academy™, a Leveaux Group, Inc. division,will offer workshops at Microsoft Store at Penn Square Mall on the second Tuesday of each month. Each training session will focus on Genius Academy's five pillars of business which are: marketing, sales, finance, operations and accountability. As a result of attending, eager entrepreneurs with a dream will be able to leave with an action step that will take them from a place of frustration to a better realization of business freedom.Genius Academy™ has trained entrepreneurs wcj throughout the United States, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria and in Costa Rica. Founded in 2013, the veteran owned agency has trained individuals in various industries which include but are not limited to: coaches, authors, make-up artists, photographers, vocalists, musicians, hair stylists, event organizers and real estate professionals. The results that their clients and students have experiences can be summarized as clarity around how to create revenue with their product or service with greater ease."Entrepreneurs are the backbone of economic development in Oklahoma and in every state in the U.S.," said Asa Leveaux, founder of Genius Academy™ and recipient of the Bronze Star Medal. "I know what life is like when you have a dream but your reality looks like being chained to the 3 C's of life which are the cubicle, the coffee pot and the bi-weekly check."Genius Academy™is also allowing individuals from around the world to sponsor women and men in transition to take part in their online training program for aspiring entrepreneurs.About Genius Academy™:Genius Academy, a division of Leveaux Group, Inc., is a minority and veteran owned agency that specializes in personal and business development.Contact: Asa LeveauxTel. (855) 55-GENIUSEmail: genius@geniusacademy.co Website: www.geniusacademy.co Facebook: www.facebook.com/getgeniusacademy