New Automatic Shut-off Nozzles Offer Solutions for Tighter Safety Standards
Pressure-Activation Brings Back Hold-Open Clips to Many Applications
The new fuel nozzles were developed by Husky Corporation engineers, who modified an established nozzle platform with new components, new castings and a pressure-activation feature that permits the use of hold-open clips in order to comply with UL 2586.
When UL 2586 took effect, requiring that all nozzles must either be a pressure activated or be equipped with an interlock device if it is also equipped with a hold-open device, industry experts estimated that as many as 3 in 10 fuel nozzles did not comply with the new standard.
New Nozzles for Farm & Commercial – Truck & High Volume – Retail Applications
The three new Husky nozzle models now available with these features are:
· 1AS – Pressure activated, automatic shut-off nozzle for full-service and self-service stations
· 1GSS – Pressure activated, automatic shut-off nozzle for farm, 12V skid tanks, and commercial applications with multiple users
o Note: Farm and commercial applications that involve only one user do not require UL-certified nozzles. Contact Husky for more information and pricing.
· 1HSS – Pressure activated, automatic shut-off nozzle for truck and high-volume applications
Learn more about these nozzles at http://www.husky.com/
"There is nothing like this Husky product line on the market for farm and commercial use that is pressure activated with flow rates up to 25 gallons per minute with low back pressure or pressure drop. The 1GSS model features a one-inch inlet, larger than the three-quarter inch inlet that is typically seen on competing farm nozzles," said Jerry Mahn, Husky Corporation Mechanical Engineer.
UL 2586 banned the use of hold-open latches on certain nozzles, when used at retail establishments or by entities that have multiple users with access to refueling equipment, if they couldn't automatically shut-off when the dispenser was turned off. There are safety implications if such nozzles remain latched open when a subsequent customer or user activates the dispenser and inadvertently discharges fuel.
The automatic shut-off features activate when the pump shuts off, when the fuel tank is full, when wcj the nozzle lever is opened before the pump is turned on or when the leak detector has not completed the test cycle. The nozzles are made with a die cast aluminum body and the option of a high impact polymer hand guard or a metal hand guard.
Contact Husky Corporation for pricing information at 800-325-3558 or sales@husky.com
About Husky Corporation:
Husky Corporation is a leading provider of fuel dispensing products and services. Founded in 1947 with headquarters and production facilities in the metro St. Louis area at Pacific, Missouri, Husky Corporation offers Husky® General Fueling Products including a complete line of dispensing nozzles, swivels, Safe-T-Breaks®
