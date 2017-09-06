News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
AQMetrics attains ISO 27001 Certification
RegTech company AQMetrics announce its successful achievement of the International Organization for Standardization's prestigious ISO 27001 certification.
ISO 27001 is the leading certification for information security management systems (ISMS), providing a framework of policies and procedures that includes all legal, physical and technical controls involved in an organisation's information risk management processes, meeting security needs on an ongoing basis.
Claire Savage, Chief Operations Officer at AQ Metrics, commented, "In today's regulatory environment, financial firms need the assurance that any and all data they are entrusting to third parties is fully secure." She added, "We are very proud to have achieved this highly regarded certification confirming that all AQMetrics solutions, from client data handling to risk management controls, are delivered and maintained to the strictest information security standards"
AQMetrics has recently received a number of industry accolades for its regulatory reporting and risk management solutions, including HFM US Technology Awards and HFM European Hedge Fund Technology Awards.
About AQMetrics
AQMetrics is a leading RegTech company focused on delivering regulatory risk and compliance solutions for financial professionals. We recognized that the accepted methods of managing risk and compliance were slow, outmoded, and inefficient. We drew upon our team's deep experience in innovation, technology, law, and financial services to build a platform that performed markedly better, helping our clients leverage technology to more efficiently meet regulatory obligations. The AQMetrics platform has been tested, proven and perfected.
More wcj information is available at http://www.aqmetrics.com or follow us on Twitter @AQMetrics
About ISO
ISO is an independent, non-governmental international organization with a membership of 162 national standards bodies (https://www.iso.org/
Through its members, it brings together experts to share knowledge and develop voluntary, consensus-based, market relevant International Standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges.
For more information on ISO 27001 - https://www.iso.org/
Contact
Lorraine Toland
+35319035437
***@aqmetrics.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse