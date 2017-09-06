News By Tag
CAAPA Season Kick-Off Features Music, Art, Poetry and Opera-tini cocktail
The Coalition for African Americans in the Performing Arts (CAAPA) announces twenty-five exciting season programs helping "Bring Color to the Classics!" at annual kick-off event.
The event showcases talent while honoring local musicians, educators, and administrators. Included in this year's lineup are Washington National Opera tenor Wayne Jennings, up and coming tenor Marcel Worrell Miller, along with CAAPA's Artistic Director Dr. Lester Green on piano, as well as featured poets Collective Voices, Sistah Joy, Ladi Di, and Brenardo. wcj This year's esteemed honorees are Emory Andrews, Kehembe Eichelberger, William Jones and Kelvin Page, all local musicians who are making their mark in the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia, and the region. The four arts luminaries help manifest CAAPA's mission of bringing color to the classics by supporting Black classical musicians and others in the performing arts.
Admission is free, but registration is requested by emailing caapareservations@
