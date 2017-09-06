CAAPA Season Kick-Off Features Music, Art, Poetry and Opera-tini cocktail

The Coalition for African Americans in the Performing Arts (CAAPA) announces twenty-five exciting season programs helping "Bring Color to the Classics!" at annual kick-off event.

-- The Coalition for African Americans in the Performing Arts (CAAPA) the 501c3 arts organization presents its annual Season Kick-Off and Pre-Caucus Reception "Melody of Art" in support of Black classical musicians and others in the Performing Arts by "Bringing Color to the Classics!" on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at the Atlas Center for the Performing Arts, 1333 H Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. on the eve of one of the most exciting conventions, the Congressional Black Caucus.The event showcases talent while honoring local musicians, educators, and administrators. Included in this year's lineup are Washington National Opera tenor Wayne Jennings, up and coming tenor Marcel Worrell Miller, along with CAAPA's Artistic Director Dr. Lester Green on piano, as well as featured poets Collective Voices, Sistah Joy, Ladi Di, and Brenardo. wcj This year's esteemed honorees are Emory Andrews, Kehembe Eichelberger, William Jones and Kelvin Page, all local musicians who are making their mark in the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia, and the region. The four arts luminaries help manifest CAAPA's mission of bringing color to the classics by supporting Black classical musicians and others in the performing arts.Admission is free, but registration is requested by emailing caapareservations@gmail.com or register at Eventbrite for the Business Chic event where politicos, arts lovers, and the business community merge, while featuring CAAPA's signature cocktail the "Opera-tini". www.4caapa.org.