News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
America's Best & Scariest Haunted Houses - Darkness/Creepworld - Open September 22!
St. Louis' Best Escape Rooms, located in the Darkness Complex, are open now
THE DARKNESS
This year The Darkness is celebrating Its 24th Year of Fear. The Darkness Haunted House, St Louis' longest running haunted house, has now doubled in size. The seasonal attraction now features several all-new offerings, including Zombie Laser Tag where guests hunt, kill and eradicate real zombies. The Darkness also features Silo-X haunted house where visitors are the prey of flesh-eating zombies.
The Darkness has been totally renovated again for 2017, adding a new indoor interactive queue line with monsters, special effects, and a new three-minute Jigsaw Horror Escape Room inside the facility's Monster Museum. The Darkness won best float in the Soulard Mardi Gras Grand Parade and now those same monsters will haunt the streets outside the Darkness in 2017.
Horror fans should be prepared to scream inside the biggest, scariest Darkness ever. The Darkness was recently rated the best haunted house in America by Faceoff TV show Judge Glenn Hetrick.
Representatives from the worldwide Haunted House industry visited The Darkness in March of 2017 and acclaimed the Darkness 2017 as the best haunted attraction in the industry. Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/
ST. LOUIS ESCAPE
St wcj Louis Escape is located inside the Darkness complex. The escape room attraction now features four highly themed escape rooms, including the Haunted Hotel, Cellar Escape, Subway Escape and Mummy Escape. St. Louis Escape also features new party rooms and an amazing themed lobby. Booking for Escape rooms can be found at StLouisEscape.com.
The Darkness and St. Louis Escape are located at in the Soulard neighborhood, just south of downtown St. Louis and next to the historic Soulard Market at 1525 South 8th Street, St. Louis, Mo. 63104.
Tickets are available at scarefest.fearticket.com. Learn more about The Darkness 2017 at TheDarkness.com.
CREEPYWORLD HAUNTED SCREAM PARK
Creepyworld is America's Biggest Haunted Screampark, now with 13 haunted attractions in one location including two all-new haunted attractions:
An all-new world-class Haunted Hayride is being opened at Creepyworld for the 2017 season. This hayride enters the deadliest neighborhood ever created, home to serial killers, slashers, demons, and worse. Trick R Treat haunted hayride is filled with amazing special effects, animations and Hollywood-style set design. To see how big Creepyworld is, watch this video: https://
Creepyworld is located at 1400 S Old Highway 141, Fenton, MO 63026.
Tickets are available for Creepyworld at scarefest.fearticket.com. Creepyworld is St Louis highest attended haunted attraction. Learn more at creepyworld.com
MEDIA NOTES
To see the haunted attractions in person or for interviews with the St. Louis-based team behind The Darkness, Creepyworld and St Louis Escape, contact Insight PR St. Louis at insight@InsightRocks.com. The horror masters have built attractions around the World for such clients as Universal Studios, Six Flags, Cedar Point, Sea World, Tampa Busch Gardens, and rides based on Spider-Man, Captain America, James Bond and Garfield the Cat.
The Darkness and Creepyworld have also been featured national more than any other haunted house in America on such shows as Shipping Wars, Modern Marvels, National Geographic Special, Travel Channel Specials and even recent a spin off of Myth Busters called Thrill Factor.
PHOTOS/LOGOS
Please Contact us today for photos, logos and video footage
Contact
Marquee Media
***@marqueemediastl.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse