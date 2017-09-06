 
News By Tag
* Haunted House
* Zombie
* Hayride
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* St. Louis
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1211109876

America's Best & Scariest Haunted Houses - Darkness/Creepworld - Open September 22!

St. Louis' Best Escape Rooms, located in the Darkness Complex, are open now
 
 
Scarefest.com
Scarefest.com
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Haunted House
* Zombie
* Hayride

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* St. Louis - Missouri - US

ST. LOUIS - Sept. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- At scarefest.com they're ready for the most horrifying time of the year in St. Louis. Named among the top 13 haunts in the country, the terrifying attractions of Scarefest.com — The Darkness and Creepyworld Haunted Screampark —are ready to open on September 22.

THE DARKNESS

This year The Darkness is celebrating Its 24th Year of Fear. The Darkness Haunted House, St Louis' longest running haunted house, has now doubled in size. The seasonal attraction now features several all-new offerings, including Zombie Laser Tag where guests hunt, kill and eradicate real zombies. The Darkness also features Silo-X haunted house where visitors are the prey of flesh-eating zombies.

The Darkness has been totally renovated again for 2017, adding a new indoor interactive queue line with monsters, special effects, and a new three-minute Jigsaw Horror Escape Room inside the facility's Monster Museum. The Darkness won best float in the Soulard Mardi Gras Grand Parade and now those same monsters will haunt the streets outside the Darkness in 2017.

Horror fans should be prepared to scream inside the biggest, scariest Darkness ever. The Darkness was recently rated the best haunted house in America by Faceoff TV show Judge Glenn Hetrick.

Representatives from the worldwide Haunted House industry visited The Darkness in March of 2017 and acclaimed the Darkness 2017 as the best haunted attraction in the industry.  Watch the video here:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TVWVeeaAZjk&t=137s



ST. LOUIS ESCAPE

St wcj Louis Escape is located inside the Darkness complex. The escape room attraction now features four highly themed escape rooms, including the Haunted Hotel, Cellar Escape, Subway Escape and Mummy Escape. St. Louis Escape also features new party rooms and an amazing themed lobby.  Booking for Escape rooms can be found at StLouisEscape.com.

The Darkness and St. Louis Escape are located at in the Soulard neighborhood, just south of downtown St. Louis and next to the historic Soulard Market at 1525 South 8th Street, St. Louis, Mo. 63104.

Tickets are available at scarefest.fearticket.com. Learn more about The Darkness 2017 at TheDarkness.com.

CREEPYWORLD HAUNTED SCREAM PARK

Creepyworld is America's Biggest Haunted Screampark, now with 13 haunted attractions in one location including two all-new haunted attractions: Trick R Treat Haunted Hayride and Quarantine World War Zombie. Creepyworld also features haunted houses themed around zombies, clowns, hospitals, prisons, cemeteries, corn mazes and even Krampus, a Christmas Horror Story.

An all-new world-class Haunted Hayride is being opened at Creepyworld for the 2017 season. This hayride enters the deadliest neighborhood ever created, home to serial killers, slashers, demons, and worse. Trick R Treat haunted hayride is filled with amazing special effects, animations and Hollywood-style set design. To see how big Creepyworld is, watch this video:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p8VZ5sQfbRg

Creepyworld is located at 1400 S Old Highway 141, Fenton, MO 63026.

Tickets are available for Creepyworld at scarefest.fearticket.com. Creepyworld is St Louis highest attended haunted attraction. Learn more at creepyworld.com

MEDIA NOTES

To see the haunted attractions in person or for interviews with the St. Louis-based team behind The Darkness, Creepyworld and St Louis Escape, contact Insight PR St. Louis at insight@InsightRocks.com. The horror masters have built attractions around the World for such clients as Universal Studios, Six Flags, Cedar Point, Sea World, Tampa Busch Gardens, and rides based on Spider-Man, Captain America, James Bond and Garfield the Cat.

The Darkness and Creepyworld have also been featured national more than any other haunted house in America on such shows as Shipping Wars, Modern Marvels, National Geographic Special, Travel Channel Specials and even recent a spin off of Myth Busters called Thrill Factor.

PHOTOS/LOGOS

Please Contact us today for photos, logos and video footage

Contact
Marquee Media
***@marqueemediastl.com
End
Source:Scarefest
Email:***@marqueemediastl.com Email Verified
Tags:Haunted House, Zombie, Hayride
Industry:Entertainment
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Marquee Media and Marketing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share