Beadling SC announces exclusive partnership with D.C. United
This strategic alliance will provide the top-level professional platform to maximize player advancement, providing opportunities for boys, beginning at U12. "We're really looking forward to building a strong partnership with Beadling SC, " Ryan Martin, Director of United's Academy, said. "Beadling SC is the most accomplished club in the history of Western PA. The club has provided a strong foundation and standard of excellence for players in Pennsylvania and we're excited to build upon their success and create a pathway to professional soccer for the best players in Pittsburgh and Western Pa.
Through the partnership, both D.C. United and Beadling SC will cooperate to combine and enhance resources for player development, with top players in Western Pennsylvania transitioning to the D.C. United Developmental Academy at an age to be determined.
"Since it's inception, the D.C. United Academy has continued the tradition of success by consistently producing high quality players for the D.C. United First Team, top college programs and the U.S. Men's National Team," Peter Smith, director of player development at Beadling SC, said. "This partnership furthers our mission of providing the best training and development opportunities for our players."
The two teams will have annual friendlies against each other, in both Pittsburgh and Washington D.C. The United coaching staff will lead educational sessions for Beadling SC coaches while also expanding the scouting network between both clubs. Beadling SC will stage D.C. United Talent Centers where the top players in Western Pa, regardless of club affiliation, will be coached and identified by D.C. United Academy staff. The first Talent Center will take place on December 16 at Southpointe Fieldhouse, wcj details to be found at www.beadling.com. The Talent Center will give top players at Beadling SC an opportunity to showcase their skills in front of United coaching staff.
"Beadling SC is thrilled to partner with D.C. United Academy, one of the top MLS academies in the nation. At the helm of D.C. United as General Manager and VP of Soccer Operations is former Beadling SC player Dave Kasper, so the relationship is a very natural fit for two clubs committed to the development of American soccer players," President of Beadling SC Denny Kohlmyer said. "This alliance will greatly increase the development and identification opportunities for the talented players in our region who dream of playing at the highest levels." Additional exclusive opportunities are being finalized and will be announced on www.beadling.com and across our social media platforms.
