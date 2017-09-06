3rd Annual Real To Reel Global Youth Film Festival Announces Sponsors

Better Youth, The Rightway Foundation, PBS SoCal, The City Of Los Angeles, AT&T, Final Draft, Los Angeles Film School, Pacific Western Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, FilmFreeway, Musicman Engineering, RAGE, and SUPRMARKT are among the sponsors scheduled to sponsor the 3rd Annual Real To Reel Global Youth Film Festival.