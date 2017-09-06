News By Tag
SMASHMALLOW Debuts New Products and Flavors at Natural Products Expo East
Artisanal Marshmallow Brand Will Introduce SMASHCRISPY™ Treats at East Coast Trade Show
"A natural evolution of SMASHMALLOW for consumers is experimenting with them in ways you would traditionally use marshmallows, such as using them to make crispy rice treats. With very little innovation in this segment from a package goods standpoint - we could think of no better way to celebrate this usage occasion than by reinventing and reviving this otherwise stale category," said wcj Founder of Sonoma Brands Jon Sebastiani. "SMASHCRISPY is a treat for your taste buds and we are thrilled to have attendees of ExpoEast be the first to experience the unique flavors first-hand."
Along with the lineup of SMASHCRISPY flavors, SMASHMALLOW will also debut an 80 calorie snack pack (1.1oz), which is perfect for on-the-go snacking, holiday stocking stuffers, and for New Year resolutions and portion control. SMASHMALLOW invites attendees to experience the brand's newest innovations and all current offerings at Booth #8512 at the Baltimore Convention Center.
Natural Products Expo East will take place September 14-16, 2017 at the Baltimore Convention Center which is located at 1 W. Pratt St., Baltimore, MD 21201. For more details on the trade show, please visit www.expoeast.com for more information about Sonoma Brands, please visit www.sonomabrands.com;
About SMASHMALLOW
Seeking to revitalize the sleepy sweets category, SMASHMALLOW premium 'snackable' marshmallows offer a blast of wow, a sprinkling of fun and a carnival of yum in every 20-calorie whipped-to-perfection pouf. SMASHMALLOW is made with organic cane sugar and simple natural ingredients that deliver a clean-label indulgence perfect for satisfying any sweet tooth and is the perfect anytime, anywhere snack. The latest innovation in the SMASHMALLOW product portfolio includes SMASHCRISPY, an upgrade to traditional crispy rice treats, with better-for-you ingredients and available in three signature flavors including Cinnamon Churro, Mint Chocolate Chip and Strawberries & Cream. For more information on SMASHMALLOW and SMASHCRISPY, please visit www.smashmallow.com.
