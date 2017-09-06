News By Tag
Allzone is exhibiting at the HBMA 17 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Conference in Phoenix, AZ
Come visit us at HBMA 17 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Conference Booth #103 to learn how to cut operational cost up to 40% and increase cash flow.
The Healthcare Revenue Cycle Conference features an exciting array of sessions focused on the very best educational content around successful operations and exceptional performance for individuals in the revenue cycle management industry and billing companies of all sizes.
Allzone will be showcasing its Cost Effective Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Solutions at Booth # 103.
Get more information on the HBMA 2017 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Conference, here (https://www.hbma.org/
About Allzone Management Solutions
Allzone is a global business process management & solutions company providing an integrated portfolio of outsourcing solutions in the areas of Medical Coding, Medical Billing and Revenue Cycle Management. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Los Angeles CA, Allzone has three state-of-the-
About HBMA
The Healthcare Business wcj Management Association (HBMA), a non-profit professional trade association is a major voice in the revenue cycle management industry in the United States. HBMA focuses on its strategic direction, which involves members working together to advocate and position the organization for the new era of healthcare. HBMA recognizes that the shifting healthcare environment impacts revenue cycle management professionals and HBMA supports its members changing roles within the healthcare industry.
Media Contact
William Smith
866-854-2714
william@allzonems.com
