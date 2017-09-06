News By Tag
* Rvc
* Music
* Academy
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
RVC Music Academy Gets Ready for Back to School With Open House October 7th & 8th
With the School Year Beginning, Nassau's #1 Choice for Music Lessons Is Ready to Offer Students of All Ages and Levels a Chance to Learn a New Craft or Continue Hone Their Skills in a Wide Array of Instruments From Piano to Guitar, Voice, and Event
RVC Music Academy (http://clicks.fanbridge.com/
With instructors that make learning music fun, their brand new facility is a great place to study any instrument. Specialize in custom tailored private lessons, NYSSMA prep, and a unique performance program - the academy makes it possible for students to study almost any style of music there is. Offering expert instructors in the genres of Rock, Pop, R&B, Jazz, Classical, Folk, Contemporary, Broadway, Concert, Orchestral, wcj Choral, Metal, Reggae, and many more, there is a willing and qualified expert to help each student develop an authentic feel and help achieve musical success.
The RVC Music Academy instructors have degrees in music education, performance and similar related fields, and all have extensive teaching and performing experience. Their private lesson program can take students from any level and bring them as far as they want to go on their instrument!
With a mission to inspire & nurture their students and to help create a new wave of superstars, RVC Music Academy's experienced professional teaching staff and amazing facilities make it the perfect place for anyone who's ever been interested in the craft of music to start their journey! Their state of the art facilities in Hauppauge, Amityville, and Melville are equipped with a full production recording studio and professional DJ teaching stations, and now with the opening of their Rockville Center location there's even more reason to begin or continue the learning process!
So make sure to stop down for the RVC Music Academy Open House October 7th and Sunday, October 8th at 202 Merrick Rd, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 (https://maps.google.com/?
For More Information on the RVC Music Academy, Visit: www.RVCMusicAcademy.com or CALL: (631) 608-8858
OR GOT TO:
Facebook.com/
For Press Inquiries, CONTACT: Rick@RickEberleAgency.com
Contact
RVC Music Academy
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse