 
News By Tag
* Rvc
* Music
* Academy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Rockville Centre
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1211109876


RVC Music Academy Gets Ready for Back to School With Open House October 7th & 8th

With the School Year Beginning, Nassau's #1 Choice for Music Lessons Is Ready to Offer Students of All Ages and Levels a Chance to Learn a New Craft or Continue Hone Their Skills in a Wide Array of Instruments From Piano to Guitar, Voice, and Event
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Rvc
Music
Academy

Industry:
Music

Location:
Rockville Centre - New York - US

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. - Sept. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- September, 2017 (Rockville Centre, NY) -- Having kicked off their Grand Opening just this past May, one of Long Island and greater New York's newest and best music schools, RVC Music Academy (http://clicks.fanbridge.com/l.php?cid=1432897&sid=265148652&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rvcmusicacademy.com%2F), is getting ready for the new school year! With their upcoming OPEN HOUSE Saturday, October 7th and Sunday, October 8th, those seeking a fun and informative experience learning or continuing their music education are encouraged to explore the facility, meet the teachers (http://clicks.fanbridge.com/l.php?cid=1432897&sid=265148652&url=https%3A%2F%2Fvimeo.com%2F155599723), see some great live performances and tutorials, and see what learning and performing is all about!

RVC Music Academy (http://clicks.fanbridge.com/l.php?cid=1432897&sid=265148652&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rvcmusicacademy.com%2F) ushers in a new era of music lessons, combining traditional instrument education with electronic music education through their Spin DJ (http://clicks.fanbridge.com/l.php?cid=1432897&sid=265...) program. Featuring state of the art lesson rooms and an amazing space to host your next special event, the Academy offers lessons for Guitar, Piano, Voice, Drums, Bass, Orchestra and Band that are convenient and affordable with the widest range of lesson times. The space also hosts everything from Live Performances to Individual Music Showcases, Spin DJ Birthday Parties, Spin DJ Date Night, and more!

With instructors that make learning music fun, their brand new facility is a great place to study any instrument. Specialize in custom tailored private lessons, NYSSMA prep, and a unique performance program - the academy makes it possible for students to study almost any style of music there is. Offering expert instructors in the genres of Rock, Pop, R&B, Jazz, Classical, Folk, Contemporary, Broadway, Concert, Orchestral, wcj Choral, Metal, Reggae, and many more, there is a willing and qualified expert to help each student develop an authentic feel and help achieve musical success.

The RVC Music Academy instructors have degrees in music education, performance and similar related fields, and all have extensive teaching and performing experience. Their private lesson program can take students from any level and bring them as far as they want to go on their instrument!

With a mission to inspire & nurture their students and to help create a new wave of superstars, RVC Music Academy's experienced professional teaching staff and amazing facilities make it the perfect place for anyone who's ever been interested in the craft of music to start their journey! Their state of the art facilities in Hauppauge, Amityville, and Melville are equipped with a full production recording studio and professional DJ teaching stations, and now with the opening of their Rockville Center location there's even more reason to begin or continue the learning process!

So make sure to stop down for the RVC Music Academy Open House October 7th and Sunday, October 8th at 202 Merrick Rd, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 (https://maps.google.com/?q=202+Merrick+Rd,+Rockville+Cent...) and explore the beauty of music and performance!

For More Information on the RVC Music Academy, Visit: www.RVCMusicAcademy.com or CALL: (631) 608-8858

OR GOT TO:

Facebook.com/RVCMusicAcademy

For Press Inquiries, CONTACT: Rick@RickEberleAgency.com

Contact
RVC Music Academy
***@gmail.com
End
Source:RVC Music Academy
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Rvc, Music, Academy
Industry:Music
Location:Rockville Centre - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Rick Eberle Public Relations PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share