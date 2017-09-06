North Carolina Writer, Rita Berman's Story to be in Society of Military Widows Upcoming Book

Contact

Rita Berman

Rita Berman

-- Military Wives and Widows Tell Their Stories will be published in a paperback book in 2018 by Righter Books as a fund-raiser for the Society of Military Widows. It will be available on Amazon.com.Rita Berman, a former journalist with hundreds of published articles in the U.S., and U.K. is a military widow. Her late husband was a U.S. Public Health Officer. Her story is one of more than 20 in a heart-warming collection.Varying in length, experiences are recalled by these widows about life while married to a member of the Uniformed Services. Living on base or off, service life is unpredictable and can be stressful while waiting for orders. These women tell of raising children while their spouse is serving at home or abroad in Europe, Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan and other areas of conflict.Whether meeting abroad and later coming to the U.S., or accompanying their husband overseas and having new experiences, such as spending the winter in an unheated apartment, or learning a new language, these wcj women tell how they adapted and coped.Some of the stories are by Gold Star Wives and they recall what it means to open the front door and see two uniformed service personnel standing there. "We are the silent warriors," said Janet Snyder, the President of the Society of Military Widows.Rita Berman will be editing the book for the Society. She is also the author of a half-dozen books. Parallel Lives, by Righter Books (2016) a memoir of her growing up in the East End of London during WWII. The Dating Adventures of a Widow (2013) describes her experiences as a single-again person. In 2014 her mystery-romance novel The Key was published. Her latest book Ariana Mangum's Books and Columns (2017) told about her 25-year-old friendship with a writing friend and neighbor. Her books are available on Amazon.com.