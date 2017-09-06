Country(s)
Stage Fund, Denver's TOP GUN for Turnarounds & Growth, brings Specialty Digital Retailer, Lolly Wolly Doodle, into their Portfolio
DENVER - Sept. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Denver-based private equity turnaround & growth firm, Stage Fund, announced that it has completed a strategic investment in Lolly Wolly Doodle ("LWD"), a designer and manufacturer of customized and personalized women and children's clothing and accessories.
Stage Fund partnered with existing investors Revolution Growth and FirstMark Ventures. In good form, Stage Fund worked around the clock to close the transaction within 10 days of the LOI. Stage Fund continues to prove it's model of action and results in time sensitive special situations.
Lolly Wolly Doodle, with operations in North Carolina and New York City, started by successfully utilizing the power of viral marketing to build a fanatic following on social media for its unique dresses, tops, and leggings that could be personalized and customized. LWD utilizes a fast-fashion, small-batch approach for creating and manufacturing its garments and accessories to provide its products at very affordable price points while eliminating unused inventory.
"Stage Fund is very pleased to partner with the team at LWD. We are investing more than capital, we are working hands-on and bringing our proven expertise to energize and grow LWD. I am taking a very personal interest in seeing this company to the next level. We are here to create a win for our customers, employees and the shareholders. We believe wcj this company should be generating over $50M in revenue which is our long term goal," says Daniel Frydenlund, Chairman/CEO of Stage Fund.
With this investment of new capital and expertise, LWD will be able to improve its customer experience, refine its product lines, and expand its innovative e-commerce growth strategies.
About LWD
Lolly Wolly Doodle is an innovative digital retailer of personalized and customized apparel and accessories. The Company designs and manufactures its products in Lexington, North Carolina. http://www.lollywollydoodle.com
About Stage Fund
Stage Fund, founded in 2009 by Daniel Frydenlund, is a turnaround and growth private equity firm focused on acquiring controlling interests in companies undergoing change in capital structure, strategy, operations or growth and can benefit from our operational and capital approach. Stage Fund targets companies with a core business, products or services, revenue, strong customer relationships, and that have reached a point in their lifecycle presenting an opportunity for transformation. Stage Fund is headquartered in Denver with offices in L.A., San Francisco and N.Y.C. http://www.thestagefund.com
