Talent Function Launches New Hire Onboarding Capabilities Guide
Detailed Research Profiles the Features and Functionality of Leading Onboarding Platforms
With so much emphasis on job candidate experience, it is important that employers account for what happens to new hires between offer acceptance and shortly beyond their start date. The vendors included in the Onboarding Capabilities Guide provide solutions that transform the manual completion of new hire paperwork into an interactive and engaging talent experience. Onboarding solutions help foster new hire assimilation and accelerate productivity, with the ability to integrate into applicant tracking, learning and development and/or HR management systems.
"The right onboarding solution reduces flight risk by setting the stage for a long and fulfilling employee experience,"
To create the guide, Talent Function conducted a comprehensive analysis comparing the onboarding capabilities of eight providers across more than 150 features examining the core competencies of system configurability, new hire experience, reporting and metrics, technology enablement and support, task management and more. The vendors evaluated include Avature, Click Boarding, Cornerstone OnDemand, iCIMS, Jobvite, Oracle, PageUp and SilkRoad.
Orler continued, wcj "As a result of our examination, Talent Function found that some solutions offer capabilities that are primarily transactional, while others advance an engaging new hire team experience. This guide is a valuable asset for CHROs and talent acquisition professionals who are seeking to ensure new hire productivity. "
The full Talent Function Onboarding Capability Guide is available at: http://www.talentfunction.com/
About Talent Function
Talent Function reinvents Talent Acquisition for leading global organizations. We help our clients succeed with comprehensive and forward-looking strategies, leading technologies, best business processes, and smooth deployments to deliver ROI and business performance. We're strategic, specific and practical. We have the humility to listen carefully, the creativity and experience to innovate, the expertise to do things right the first time, and the passion to make clients successful. And we love doing it. To learn more, visit www.talentfunction.com.
