Make your money grow: Join the Opal Group's Women's Investment Management Leadership Summit

The Soho Loft Conferences and LDJ Capital support the Women's Investment Management Leadership Summit in New York City organized by Opal Group

Photo credit: pixabay.com

Contact

09175789069

david@thesoholoft.com 09175789069

End

-- Brilliant women leaders in the investment industry will converge on the much-awaited leadership conference on September 14, 2017, at the upscale business hotel in Times Square, the Crowne Plaza Hotel in New York City. Register to join the summit and discover that gender disparity is not a crucial issue when it comes to handling your investments, portfolios, and funds.David Drake, Chairman of LDJ Capital and The Soho Loft Media Group, says "I truly believe that women can lead effectively in the investment management sector which is predominantly reigned by men. Diversity should be embraced in every workplace because it equates different points of view and diversification of ideas is healthy in every business environment."The whole-day event will commence at 7:00 A.M. and will be punctuated with motivational speeches, informative panel discussions, practical solutions and tips on how your investment ventures can grow and yield higher returns and earnings from the top-level and accomplished women in the investment management business.Witness a highlight of feminine leadership as today's modern female capitalists discuss the challenges they face in the predominantly male industry, the emerging and empowered future of finance, the opportunities and what's in store for the millennials in the investment field and also, the industry's trends and developments in venture capital. Key notes speakers, panelists, and moderators include:Abigail Laufer, CIO, Ferguson Family OfficeAmy Brodsky, Founding Partner, Sky Partners LLCCandice Beaumont, Managing Director, L InvestmentsCarol Pepper, CEO and Founder, Pepper International LLCCarol Schleif, Deputy Chief Investment Officer, Abbot DowningCarolyn Kim Allwin, Managing Director, AVG LLCChristina "CJ" Juhasz, Chief Investment Officer, Women's World Banking Asset ManagementCynthia DiBartolo, Founder, Chairwoman and CEO, Tigress Financial PartnersElizabeth Burton, Managing Director, Maryland State Retirement and Pension SystemErica Lill, Investor Relations, Kereitsu CapitalErika Karp, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Cornerstone Capital GroupGwen Collins, Independent Director, Alpha Governance Partners LLCJie Xiu, Shareholder, Becker & PoliakoffJulie Medler, Managing Director, Golden SeedsKirsty McGuire, Deputy General Counsel, StepStoneLeslie Greis, Chair of the Investment Committee, Boston Museum of ScienceLiesel Pritzker Simmons, Co-Founder and Principal, Blue Haven InitiativeLinda C. Mack, President and Founder, Mack International, LLCMaggie Arvedlund, Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Turning Rock Partners LPMarcia Nelson, Managing Director, Alberleen Family Office SolutionsMatt Siano, Managing Director & General Counsel, Two Sigma wcj InvestmentsMaura Cunningham, Founder and Executive Director, Rock the Street, Wall StreetMeredith Jones, Partner, Aon HewittMolly Bordonaro, Managing Partner, Gerding EdlenNicole Gresham Perry, Managing Partner, Carpere Group and Board Member, Friends of Women's World Banking/USANisa Amoils, Partner, Scout VenturesPeggy Wallace, Managing Partner & General Partner, Golden SeedsPhyllis Weiss Haserot, President & Founder - Practice Development CounselRosemary Sagar, CFA, CIO, Kingdon FoundationSheila Ronning, Founder & CEO, Women in the BoardroomStacey Alcorn, CEO, Laer Realty PartnersStephanie Brown, Senior Associate, Five Elms CapitalSusan R. Schoenfeld, CEO and Founder, Wealth Legacy Advisors LLCSusanne Bregy, Managing Director, Rhodanus CapitalTami Kesselman, Founder & CEO, TBL Alpha AdvisoryVictoria Vysotina, Founder, V V Strategic GroupThis event's supporting organizations are Women in the Boardroom, REDinNYC, as well as Deals & Divas. Conference media partners include Alpha Journal, CIO Applications, Crowdreview.com, Enterprise Services Outlook, Eurekahedge, FocusEconomics, Global Banking & Finance Review, TheGRCBlueBook, IntegriDATA, The Roundtable, PrivateBanking.com, smartmoneymatch.com, Voices of Leaders and The Soho Loft Media Group.For more details visit:We invite you to visit www.TheSohoLoft.com/ events for more information on upcoming finance events on topics such as cryptocurrency, bitcoin, ethereum, blockchain, initial coin offerings, fintech, crowdfunding, alternative finance, venture capital, angel networks, hedge funds, private equity, family offices, as well as accredited and institutional investors.MEDIA CONTACT:THE SOHO LOFT Media Group (www.thesoholoft.com)The Soho Loft Media Group is a global financial media company with 3 divisions:THE SOHO LOFT CONFERENCES organizes up to 200+ investor-focused global summits, talks and events annually.TIMES IMPACT PUBLICATIONS produces relevant content on investing and entrepreneurship that are published and syndicated in 100+ leading online publications and growing.VICTORIA GLOBAL Communications specializes in client Investor Relations, Public Relations, Branding and Social Media Marketing.The Soho Loft Media Group is your global partner for your investment and business strategies.For inquiries, contact info@thesoholoft.com or call 212.845.9652