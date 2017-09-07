News By Tag
Make your money grow: Join the Opal Group's Women's Investment Management Leadership Summit
The Soho Loft Conferences and LDJ Capital support the Women's Investment Management Leadership Summit in New York City organized by Opal Group
David Drake, Chairman of LDJ Capital and The Soho Loft Media Group, says "I truly believe that women can lead effectively in the investment management sector which is predominantly reigned by men. Diversity should be embraced in every workplace because it equates different points of view and diversification of ideas is healthy in every business environment."
The whole-day event will commence at 7:00 A.M. and will be punctuated with motivational speeches, informative panel discussions, practical solutions and tips on how your investment ventures can grow and yield higher returns and earnings from the top-level and accomplished women in the investment management business.
Witness a highlight of feminine leadership as today's modern female capitalists discuss the challenges they face in the predominantly male industry, the emerging and empowered future of finance, the opportunities and what's in store for the millennials in the investment field and also, the industry's trends and developments in venture capital. Key notes speakers, panelists, and moderators include:
Abigail Laufer, CIO, Ferguson Family Office
Amy Brodsky, Founding Partner, Sky Partners LLC
Candice Beaumont, Managing Director, L Investments
Carol Pepper, CEO and Founder, Pepper International LLC
Carol Schleif, Deputy Chief Investment Officer, Abbot Downing
Carolyn Kim Allwin, Managing Director, AVG LLC
Christina "CJ" Juhasz, Chief Investment Officer, Women's World Banking Asset Management
Cynthia DiBartolo, Founder, Chairwoman and CEO, Tigress Financial Partners
Elizabeth Burton, Managing Director, Maryland State Retirement and Pension System
Erica Lill, Investor Relations, Kereitsu Capital
Erika Karp, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Cornerstone Capital Group
Gwen Collins, Independent Director, Alpha Governance Partners LLC
Jie Xiu, Shareholder, Becker & Poliakoff
Julie Medler, Managing Director, Golden Seeds
Kirsty McGuire, Deputy General Counsel, StepStone
Leslie Greis, Chair of the Investment Committee, Boston Museum of Science
Liesel Pritzker Simmons, Co-Founder and Principal, Blue Haven Initiative
Linda C. Mack, President and Founder, Mack International, LLC
Maggie Arvedlund, Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Turning Rock Partners LP
Marcia Nelson, Managing Director, Alberleen Family Office Solutions
Matt Siano, Managing Director & General Counsel, Two Sigma wcj Investments
Maura Cunningham, Founder and Executive Director, Rock the Street, Wall Street
Meredith Jones, Partner, Aon Hewitt
Molly Bordonaro, Managing Partner, Gerding Edlen
Nicole Gresham Perry, Managing Partner, Carpere Group and Board Member, Friends of Women's World Banking/USA
Nisa Amoils, Partner, Scout Ventures
Peggy Wallace, Managing Partner & General Partner, Golden Seeds
Phyllis Weiss Haserot, President & Founder - Practice Development Counsel
Rosemary Sagar, CFA, CIO, Kingdon Foundation
Sheila Ronning, Founder & CEO, Women in the Boardroom
Stacey Alcorn, CEO, Laer Realty Partners
Stephanie Brown, Senior Associate, Five Elms Capital
Susan R. Schoenfeld, CEO and Founder, Wealth Legacy Advisors LLC
Susanne Bregy, Managing Director, Rhodanus Capital
Tami Kesselman, Founder & CEO, TBL Alpha Advisory
Victoria Vysotina, Founder, V V Strategic Group
This event's supporting organizations are Women in the Boardroom, REDinNYC, as well as Deals & Divas. Conference media partners include Alpha Journal, CIO Applications, Crowdreview.com, Enterprise Services Outlook, Eurekahedge, FocusEconomics, Global Banking & Finance Review, TheGRCBlueBook, IntegriDATA, The Roundtable, PrivateBanking.com, smartmoneymatch.com, Voices of Leaders and The Soho Loft Media Group.
