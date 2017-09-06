News By Tag
Hot Melt Adhesies Market - Growth, Share, Trends and Forecasts (2017 - 2022), 3M, H B
The market is expected to value at USD XX million in 2017 and is likely to reach USD XX million by 2022, at an estimated CAGR of XX% during the forecast period from 2017-2022.
Hot melt adhesives, also known as hot glue, are solvent-free and thermoplastic materials. These adhesives are melted and applied on the surface, which solidify on cooling to give a strong adhesion. They are applied in the molten state at temperatures ranging from 120°C to 180°C, depending on the surface that must be bonded. Hot melt adhesives consist of three main components, namely, high molecular weight polymer (which provides adhesives the primary and mechanical properties), a tackifier or resin (which provides adhesion and wetting properties), and plasticizer, such as wax and oil (to control the viscosity, which enables the adhesives to be easily handled by small machinery).
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by many factors, such as replacement of solvent-borne adhesives (owing to the reduced VOC emissions by hot melt adhesives), growing automotive production and increasing demand from packaging industry. However, this market faces certain drawback, such as high-cost associated with switching to hot melt adhesives this factor may act as a roadblock to the growth of the market.
Market Segmentation
The global hot melt adhesives market has been segmented on the basis of type into polyethylene, polyolefins, polyamide, polyurethanes, ethylene vinyl acetate, and others. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into packaging, automotive, footwear, construction & furniture, bookbinding, electronics & electrical assembly, non-woven application (baby diapers, training pants, female hygiene pads, adult incontinence products, personal care, medical, filters, automotive interiors, packaging, leisure and sportswear, rescue services outer wear, home textiles, others), and others.
Opportunities and Major Players
Furthermore, the adoption of bio-based polyurethane hot melt adhesives and the recovering construction industry in the region will offer numerous opportunities for the growth of the market.
Some of the major companies dominating this market for its products, services, and continuous product developments are:
· 3M,
· Arkema Group (Bostik SA)
· H.B. Fuller
· Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
· Sika AG
Key Deliverables in the Study
· Market analysis for the Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market, with region specific assessments and competition analysis on global and regional scales
· Market definition along with the identification of key drivers and restraints
· Identification of factors instrumental in changing wcj the market scenarios, rising prospective opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale
· Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their market shares
· Identification and analysis of the macro and micro factors that affect the Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market on both global and regional scales
· A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information
· A wide-ranging knowledge and insights about the major players in this industry and the key strategies adopted by them to sustain and grow in the studied market
· Insights on the major countries/regions in which this industry is blooming and to also identify the regions that are still untapped
