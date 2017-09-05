 
Austin IP Attorney Bill Hulsey Garners Coveted Martindale Hubbell AV Rating

 
 
AUSTIN, Texas - Sept. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Attorney William (Bill) Hulsey has received the 2017 AV Preeminent® Rating from Martindale Hubbell. Noted as "The Highest Possible Rating in Both Legal Ability and Ethical Standards," the AV Preeminent® Rating is the pinnacle of professional excellence earned through a strenuous peer review rating process which evaluates lawyers in the United States and Canada and is based solely on peer reviews. The Martindale Hubbell Peer Review Ratings® are the gold standard in attorney ratings and have been since 1887.

Prior to founding his own law firm in Austin in 2003, Mr. Hulsey served active duty as a Nuclear Submarine Officer in the US Navy and completed a Masters in Economics at the University of Virginia. While still active as an officer in the Naval Reserve, he earned his law degree from Vanderbilt University, where he was Senior Managing Editor of the Vanderbilt Law Review and graduated Order of the Coif. Fortunate to learn and work with brilliant attorneys in intellectual property law in firms in Nashville, Dallas, and Austin, Mr. Hulsey launched his own practice to assist entrepreneurs in bringing their ideas to market.

The law firm Hulsey, P.C. is well-known for being voted best and rated best. In 2016, Mr. Hulsey received "5-Year Anniversary" recognition for his continuous rating as AV Preeminent® wcj since 2011. He was also named to "Best Lawyers in Texas, Selected by Peer Recognition," as published in the Wall Street Journal that same year.

Mr. Hulsey has twice been formally recognized by the U.S. Department of Commerce International Trade Commission's Export Services Award for providing excellent patent, trademark, and copyright services to foreign companies seeking intellectual property assistance in the U.S.

About HULSEY PC: In 2003, William (Bill) Hulsey started HULSEY PC committed to promote entrepreneurship and the protection and commercialization of his clients' intellectual property rights. HULSEY PC takes pride in obtaining for its clients expertly drafted and strategically considered patents, trademarks, copyrights, and related agreements and official filings. Mr. Hulsey has been involved as IP counsel for the intensive due diligence phases of a number of multi-million dollar corporate transactions involving clients in the telecommunications, photovoltaic solar cell, and electronic medical sensor technology fields. As a result of the IP protection and commercialization efforts of his firm, clients have received multiples of their initial valuations in these transactions.For more information, visit http://hulseyIPlaw.com.

