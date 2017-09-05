News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
OPTAGLIO security holograms exceeded 5 million DPI
New move ensures long term sustainability of technological advantage over potential counterfeiters
„This success is backed by long research. It is relatively easy to narrow stream of electrons, but it is necessary to deal also with particular technical and physical challenges such as proximity effect," said Dr. Tomas Karenský, senior research manager in OPTAGLIO. „This technology upgrade enables us to create entirely new visual effects. It underlines critical role of hologram design so that new possibilities are used completely."
OPTAGLIO has already been the market leader working with the resolution of 2,5 million DPI, which is sufficient for placing a detailed map of the Moon on space of one square centimeter. With this resolution, OPTAGLIO has developed a portfolio of unique visual effects. „As far as we are informed, nobody has ever imitated 2,5M DPI security hologram. However, we understand the need for further increasing the technological advantage. Typical life cycle of identity document is ten years. It is important to ensure that attackers will not be able to imitate security elements all along the lifecycle."
Optaglio holograms are created with e-beam lithography. This technology works with electron beam instead of a laser. The electron beam can be narrowed and broaden to create special effects while keeping reasonable effectivity.
5 million dpi wcj holograms were developed in OPTAGLIO Labs, the research center situated in Lochovice, Czech Republic. This center was established in 2015 to unify and consolidate various research and development activities. In 1994, Optaglio originated from Czech Academy of Science and has kept its scientific spirit until now, which resulted in a range of patents and breakthrough innovations. OPTAGLIO Labs focus on both product innovation and material research.
About OPTAGLIO
Optaglio is a research organisation and the global leader in high resolution e-beam lithography security holograms. During almost 25 years of our history, we have delivered hundreds of millions of holograms to governments, financial institutions and other organizations in more than 50 countries around the world. Our unique technology has been broadly recognized as the industry standard for optical security.
In 2015, a large scientific centre and production facilities were opened in Lochovice, Czech Republic.
OPTAGLIO, certified to relevant international standards, operates under strict 24/7 security supervision. Our comprehensive security system covers people, processes, data and facilities. The company is a member of International Hologram Association (IHMA) (http://www.ihma.org/
Contact
Petr Hamp
+420724 105 285
***@optaglio.cz
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse