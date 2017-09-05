 
News By Tag
* Plus Size
* La'Porsha Renae
* Fashion
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fashion
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Memphis
  Tennessee
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
111098765


Plus Size Fashions Will Rule the Runway During The Weight Is Over Fashion Show

The Dean of Fashion Glamtique brings American Idol's La' Porsha Renae to Memphis to host exciting annual plus size fashion show
 
 
IMG_8232
IMG_8232
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Plus Size
* La'Porsha Renae
* Fashion

Industry:
* Fashion

Location:
* Memphis - Tennessee - US

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Sept. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The Dean of Fashion presents The Weight Is Over Fashion Show Sunday, September 24th at the gorgeous Halloran Centre in Memphis, TN. During this smorgasbord of smoldering fashions for women sizes 12 and up, guests will feast their eyes on the latest plus size fashions from some of the industry's top designers and boutiques. This is the seventh year for the highly anticipated high energy fashion show and the special guest celebrity host is the beautiful vocalist and American Idol alum La' Porsha Renae. Her single "Good Woman" from her debut album Already All Ready has been soaring up the charts. The Weight Is Over Fashion Show will begin at 6 p.m. The Halloran Center is located at 225 S. Main St. in downtown Memphis, TN.

The Weight Is Over was created by boutique owner Ashley Dean. Her boutique, The Dean of Fashion Glamtique, emerged in 2010 as Memphis's first and only independently owned plus size boutique. She launched it and The Weight Is Over Fashion Show to fill a void she experienced firsthand, "I began in the fashion industry as a plus size model and would constantly get rejected because local designers and boutiques did not have clothing to fit my curves. I was often told, 'You're pretty and you have a nice walk but unfortunately, we don't have anything your size,'" said Dean. "Instead of getting upset or just accepting that was all my city had to offer, I decided to open my own boutique and host a fashion show that showcases clothing from my store along with those of others who cater to full-figured women."

Clothing from Dean of Fashion, national chain Lane Bryant and other fashion outlets will be featured this year. Professional models will strut the runway along with special guests that include some of the Mid-South's most prominent career women, socialites, entrepreneurs, celebrities, and bloggers. These women were chosen to strut their stuff because they have exhibited great leadership and service in the community and The Weight Is Over will honor them along with their lovely curves on the runway! There will also be a special presentation to the recipient of The Weight wcj Is Over's Curvy and Confident Award -- Canadian fashion model and social influencer Naomie Chaput.

"We look forward to showcasing women who don't fit the mold of the stereotypical model and honoring a woman who champions plus size women everywhere. We have an exciting night planned with great vendors, surprise local celebrity models and daring unique fashions. Everyone is invited to this celebration of beauty, which comes in all sizes," said Dean.

The Weight Is Over is sponsored by The Institute of Beauty, Make Up By Zii, Blue Magic, Eloquii,  Fierce, Free & Fearless and Hypobiotics.  For more information, visit www.theweightisoverfashion.com or info@theweightisover.com. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or at the Orpheum Theatre box office, which is located next to the Hollaran Centre.

Contact
Jae Henderson
***@gmail.com
End
Source:The Weight Is Over Fashion Show
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Plus Size, La'Porsha Renae, Fashion
Industry:Fashion
Location:Memphis - Tennessee - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Put It In Writing PR News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share