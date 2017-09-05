News By Tag
Plus Size Fashions Will Rule the Runway During The Weight Is Over Fashion Show
The Dean of Fashion Glamtique brings American Idol's La' Porsha Renae to Memphis to host exciting annual plus size fashion show
The Weight Is Over was created by boutique owner Ashley Dean. Her boutique, The Dean of Fashion Glamtique, emerged in 2010 as Memphis's first and only independently owned plus size boutique. She launched it and The Weight Is Over Fashion Show to fill a void she experienced firsthand, "I began in the fashion industry as a plus size model and would constantly get rejected because local designers and boutiques did not have clothing to fit my curves. I was often told, 'You're pretty and you have a nice walk but unfortunately, we don't have anything your size,'" said Dean. "Instead of getting upset or just accepting that was all my city had to offer, I decided to open my own boutique and host a fashion show that showcases clothing from my store along with those of others who cater to full-figured women."
Clothing from Dean of Fashion, national chain Lane Bryant and other fashion outlets will be featured this year. Professional models will strut the runway along with special guests that include some of the Mid-South's most prominent career women, socialites, entrepreneurs, celebrities, and bloggers. These women were chosen to strut their stuff because they have exhibited great leadership and service in the community and The Weight Is Over will honor them along with their lovely curves on the runway! There will also be a special presentation to the recipient of The Weight wcj Is Over's Curvy and Confident Award -- Canadian fashion model and social influencer Naomie Chaput.
"We look forward to showcasing women who don't fit the mold of the stereotypical model and honoring a woman who champions plus size women everywhere. We have an exciting night planned with great vendors, surprise local celebrity models and daring unique fashions. Everyone is invited to this celebration of beauty, which comes in all sizes," said Dean.
The Weight Is Over is sponsored by The Institute of Beauty, Make Up By Zii, Blue Magic, Eloquii, Fierce, Free & Fearless and Hypobiotics. For more information, visit www.theweightisoverfashion.com or info@theweightisover.com. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or at the Orpheum Theatre box office, which is located next to the Hollaran Centre.
