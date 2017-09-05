News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
TRU Staffing Partners Executives to Speak on Career Development at Upcoming Events
Women in eDiscovery and New England Litigation Technology Professionals (NELTP) invite TRU executives to speak to their members
On September 13, Tammy Hutchinson (https://www.trustaffingpartners.com/
On September 14, Jared Coseglia, CEO and founder, will deliver his award-winning lecture and Q&A on "Transitioning your Career to Cybersecurity and Information Governance" to the New England Litigation Technology Professionals (NELTP) chapter members. The meeting is scheduled for 12:00-1:30 at Maggiano's Little Italy, 4 Columbus Avenue, in Boston. During this presentation, Coseglia will discuss the skills and experiences e-discovery professionals must have to transition from the litigation support world to another related discipline. More information on this event is available at http://tinyurl.com/
"We are honored to present market intelligence on industry-specific job search essentials to WiE and NELTP," states Coseglia. "The job market is changing and litigation and practice support professionals are yearning to understand what opportunities are available to them and what education, certifications and experience they need to maintain or move into a different discipline. Job seekers in e-discovery and cybersecurity are also in much need of guidance on how to best interview, position themselves professionally online and even create a compelling resume. My team and I look forward to spending time with the members of WiE and NELTP to deliver this exact information."
For more information on TRU Staffing Partners and other future events, visit www.trustaffingpartners.com.
About TRU Staffing Partners
TRU Staffing Partners is a nationally recognized, wcj award-winning contract staffing and executive placement search firm representing talent and opportunities in two core industry verticals: e-discovery and cybersecurity. TRU's vast global network of relationships and unprecedented access to temporary talent in litigation support and information protection have earned TRU extensive accolades, most notably as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company 2016 (#1043) and 2017 (#1189) and first place as National Law Journal's 2016 Best National Legal Recruiter. TRU represents thousands of active and passive job seekers and has successfully placed hundreds of professionals in permanent positions in the Am Law 200, Fortune 1000, and global consulting firm and service provider communities. TRU also maintains an exclusive global roster of contract e-discovery and cybersecurity talent ready to deploy on premise or remotely within 24 hours. Being represented by TRU means inclusion in an elite family of exceptional companies and professionals.
Contact
Nicolle Martin
Edge Legal Marketing for TRU Staffing Partners
nmartin@edgelegalmarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse