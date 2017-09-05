 
Atlanta to Host First Gender Inequality in Africa Summit, April 18-19

The city of Atlanta in Georgia will host the first edition of the "Gender Equality in a New Inclusive African Economy' Summit (GENIAE) scheduled to take place 18-19 April organised by K2A in partnership with IWTT, WorldWideWomen and Mums in Tech.
 
 
(GENIAE2018)
ATLANTA - Sept. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Convening under the theme "collaboration between women in the USA and Africa", the event will gather 100+ delegates from the following sectors: Technology, Private Equity and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) as well as Government bodies, and businesses looking to address the UN's sustainable development Goal 5.

"By creating this platform, we aim to provide opportunities that empower women in their lives and support solutions for inclusive economic growth", said the Founder of Konnect2Africa, Jessica Akintoye.

The Agenda has been constructed to address the following underlying themes: Government initiatives and policies, Promoting Women in Tech, Promoting Women in Private Equity, Promoting Women in STEM, Strategies to tackle gender inequality, and measuring Inclusive growth.

Speaker highlights include:

- Viola Llewellyn, Co Founder and President, Ovamba Solutions Inc.

- Ben Minnifield, Founder of  (LSG) LeMont Scott Group, LLC

- Arezoo Riahi, Director at Institute of International Education

- Ndoni Mcunu, Founder of Black Women in Science (BWIS)

- Nkemdilim Begho, Managing Director of Future Software Resources Nigeria Ltd. (Futuresoft)

- wcj Dr Unoma Okorafor, Founder and CEO of WAAW (Working to Advance STEM Education for African Women) foundation

…. to name a few

For more information about 'GENIAE' contact Jessica Akintoye at Jessica.akintoye@k2africa.com or visit:

http://www.k2africa.com/events/gender-equality-in-a-new-inclusive-african-economy/

Media Contact
Jessica Akintoye
jessica.akintoye@k2africa.com
Source:Konnect2Africa
