Rumored New Collection from SHUKR: CONFIRMED!

--SHUKR Islamic Clothing has confirmed that they are set to launch their latest collection this week. Rumors from last month hinted at an early Winter collection, though in a Sunday interview with managing partner Anas Sillwood, this theory has been overturned."[...] the collection we are about to release is neither our Winter Collection nor our Autumn Collection. This week we will be launching an exclusive September Collection, designed specially to bridge the time between the end of Summer and beginning of Autumn." Sillwood remarked."I think that most companies don't see the value of intermediate collections. Although it does seem logical to have one collection per season, we want our customers to have more options. As a company our goal has always been to provide modest solutions to Muslims all over the world, and this means accounting for months with fluctuating weather." Sillwood continued.This sentiment is proven by the pieces within the new September Collection, including abayas and dresses made of thick cotton and rayon blends for a little more insulation than Summer pieces, tops, tunics and cardigans for layering, and an array of men's hats."The practicalities of a Muslim individuals lives have been considered as well in this collection as well wcj as all others," Sillwood noted. "For example, dresses and abayas are all made with generous cuts of fabric on the skirt for ease of movement. Additionally, all of our fabrics in this collection are specifically made to be breathable while the weather is still warm."SHUKR's main audience is Muslim women, but hopes that modest people everywhere can feel comfortable wearing their clothing. SHUKR's Creative Director and designer Tabassum Siddiqui clarifies "All people who appreciate modesty can wear our clothing." Managing partner Anas Sillwood concludes, "Yes we are a Muslim company and are absolutely proud of our faith. But we don't exclusively cater to Muslims. Everyone is welcome to wear our clothing and we are proud to meet the needs of modest people from all walks of life."As a facebook fan aptly commented on SHUKR's page "The world would be so beautiful if we all wore SHUKR."Launched in 2001, SHUKR was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims all over the world. SHUKR is proud 16 years later to be able to continue serving people whose faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.SHUKR Islamic Clothing's Collections can be viewed online at www.shukrclothing.comAnas Sillwood, Managing PartnerSHUKR Islamic Clothingpress@ShukrClothing.com