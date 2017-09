Bridgeport Fittings' exposed locations product solutions reliably stand up to the elements

With innovations like liquid tight transition fittings, single bolt ground clamps and split grounding bushings, contractors save time and effort on every job

Bridgeport provides a full range of Exposed Locations solutions

-- Built with an electrician's point of view, Bridgeport's exposed locations solutions hold up to moisture, resist sunlight and corrosion, while demonstrating to contractors' customers they take pride in their work.Bridgeport Fittings delivers a full line of innovative exposed locations solutions where "tough places demand rugged products." These UL Listed products include solutions for:· Gas pipe grounding· GEC and raceway grounding and bonding· Below grade grounding protection· Liquid tight transition to aluminum EMT· PV generator junction boxes· Roof-top, liquid tight transition to rigid IMC· Jacketed MC cable connection and support· Solar system grounding and bonding· Outdoor push EMT applicationsFrom exposed locations applications like direct burial and wet location wcj to state-of-the-art solar, contractors can count on Bridgeport not only for unmatched quality, innovation and performance, but also for the time and labor savings achieved on every exposed locations job.For more information about Bridgeport's exposed locations solutions, click here Bridgeport's innovative exposed locations solutions are part of the manufacturer's additions to the" – Bridgeport's completely stocked selection of quality electrical fittings and innovative product solutions available from major electrical distributorships across the U.S. and Canada.For information about Bridgeport's other solutions that help contractors become more productive on the job site or in the shop, contact: Bridgeport Fittings, Inc.,705 Lordship Blvd., Stratford, CT 06615; Tel: (203) 377-5944; Fax: (203) 381-3488; or visit Bridgeport's website at http://www.bptfittings.com