Bridgeport Fittings' exposed locations product solutions reliably stand up to the elements
With innovations like liquid tight transition fittings, single bolt ground clamps and split grounding bushings, contractors save time and effort on every job
Bridgeport Fittings delivers a full line of innovative exposed locations solutions where "tough places demand rugged products." These UL Listed products include solutions for:
· Gas pipe grounding
· GEC and raceway grounding and bonding
· Below grade grounding protection
· Liquid tight transition to aluminum EMT
· PV generator junction boxes
· Roof-top, liquid tight transition to rigid IMC
· Jacketed MC cable connection and support
· Solar system grounding and bonding
· Outdoor push EMT applications
From exposed locations applications like direct burial and wet location wcj to state-of-the-
For more information about Bridgeport's exposed locations solutions, click here.
Bridgeport's innovative exposed locations solutions are part of the manufacturer's additions to the "Wall of Orange™" – Bridgeport's completely stocked selection of quality electrical fittings and innovative product solutions available from major electrical distributorships across the U.S. and Canada.
For information about Bridgeport's other solutions that help contractors become more productive on the job site or in the shop, contact: Bridgeport Fittings, Inc.,705 Lordship Blvd., Stratford, CT 06615; Tel: (203) 377-5944; Fax: (203) 381-3488; or visit Bridgeport's website at http://www.bptfittings.com.
