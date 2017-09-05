 

An Interview With Patricia Charpentier of Writing Your Life

 
Patricia Charpentier, Writing Your Life
Patricia Charpentier, Writing Your Life
ORLANDO, Fla. - Sept. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Patricia Charpentier of Writing Your Life, an organization devoted to personal and family history writing was interviewed by Matthew Pettie of WMFE 90.7.

Founded by Patricia Charpentier, Writing Your Life helps people preserve their life stories. Through ghostwriting memoirs, co-authoring, editing, and teaching Writing Your Life co-creates written legacies for generations to come.

Journalist, Matthew Pettie asked Patricia, "What's the best thing about your work?" Ms. Charpentier replied, "The people, the people, I have met the most delightful people. They become my friends."

WMFE is a non-profit, member-supported, community-based public broadcasting company that operates 90.7 WMFE-FM, metro Orlando's primary provider of wcj NPR programming; and 90.7-2 Classical. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming.

Writing Your Life is a company devoted to personal and family history writing, offers ongoing workshops and classes, including programs that utilize videos, group, and one-on-one coaching. Through writing memoirs on behalf of others, editing and instruction, Writing Your Life have assisted hundreds of people in creating a written legacy for their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and generations to come. Learn more at  https://writingyourlife.org/meet-patricia/

When asked why she does what she does, Ms. Charpentier said: "I want to help people preserve their stories for themselves and their families." She further stated, "It's a joy to watch them through the process and have the ability to see their book and words in writing."

About Writing Your Life

Writing Your Life assists people with personal and family history writing through editing, coaching, ghostwriting, and publishing. Writing Your Life also offers one of a kind ongoing workshops and classes, including programs that use videos.

