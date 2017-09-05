News By Tag
Extentia Breakfast Talk: 'Demystifying Nanotechnology'
He began with the basics – a periodic table and water, to explain the breakdown of elements in nano form. He used relevant examples – high-rise buildings coated with materials to make them self-cleaning, and Olympic medalist, Michael Phelps' swimsuit coated with silver to make it water repellant. The audience could connect with these instances. According to him, in science the more you know, the more you don't wcj know. So, it's important to ask questions to progress. He added that nanoscience is slow, it depends on progress in other fields to move ahead. The conclusion was a rousing session with the audience, which kept them engaged.
