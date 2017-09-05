U.S. Spring Market Report - Share, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017-2025

Spread the Word

-- IndexBox has just published a new report "U.S. Spring Market. Analysis And Forecast to 2025".The report provides on a detailed analysis of the U.S. spring market. It depicts the latest data of the market size and volume, domestic production, exports and imports, price dynamics and turnover in the industry. In addition, the report contains insightful information about the industry, including industry life cycle, business locations, productivity, employment and many other crucial aspects. The Company Profiles section contains relevant data on the biggest players in the industry.Countries coverage: the U.S.Product coverage: Hot formed steel springs, excluding wire; Cold formed steel springs, excluding wire; Precision mechanical wire springsAbstract:In 2015, the value of spring production in the U.S. amounted to $3.8B, surging by +3.6% against the previous year level. Overall, the U.S. spring output pursued a considerable growth from 2007 to 2015. The total output figures increased at an average annual rate of +3.1%. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticable fluctuations throughout the analyzed period. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2011, when the output figure increased by +22% from the previous year level. Over the period under review, the total value of spring shipments reached its maximum level in 2015, and is likely to continue its growth in the immediate term.Other wire springs accounted for the highest share (32% in 2015) of U.S. spring manufacturing, leaving a considerable room for precision mechanical wire springs (28%). The other related products with less notable individual shares together comprised approx. 39% of the total output.Companies mentioned:Heraeus Medical Components,Bal Seal Engineering,Dudek & Bock Spring Manufacturing Co ,Spring Suhm Works ,Mubea, Matthew Warren,The Caldwell Manufacturing Company,Stabilus,Automatic Spring Products Corporation,Peterson American Corp.,Betts Company,Twist Inc,Oshkosh Coil Spring,Winamac Coil Spring ,M-B Industries,Spring Rowley & Stamping Corporation,Maclean Power,The Mapes Piano String Co,R & L Spring Company,Haven Steel Products,Spring Newcomb Corp,Rassini Chassis Systems,Daewon America,Precision Products Group,Mssc US ,Prestolite Wire Corporation,Ssab Texas Inc,Wire Products Company,Suzuki wcj Garphyttan Corp.,Gem Southeast,Nhk Spring Precision of America,Stable HoldcoData coverage:• Spring market size;• Spring production, value of shipments;• Key market players and their profiles;• Exports, imports and trade balance;• Import and export prices;• Forecast of the market dynamics in the medium term;• Key industry statistics;• Life cycle of the spring industry;• Number of establishments and their locations;• Employment data;• Spring industry productivity.Reasons to buy this report:• Take advantage of the latest data;• Find deeper insights into current market developments;• Discover vital success factors affecting the market.