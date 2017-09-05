 
Online Cake Delivery to Gurgaon

Cakeisland.com is a renowned name when it comes to Cake Home Delivery in Udyog Vihar.
 
 
GURGAON, India - Sept. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- With tall, shiny and multi-storeyed buildings and a steadily growing economy, Gurugram or our beloved Gurgaon is often regarded as the face of rising India. This growth was so abrupt and rapid that the local inhabitants are still coming to terms with this.

Anyways, because of this rapid growth, most people in Gurgaon tend to lead a fast paced life and have strict and busy schedules. So, this packed schedule and fast paced life often hinder people to visit stores physically to purchase a product. That's where online purchasing is proving to be highly effective for the people of Gurgaon.

We all know that any occasion is incomplete without cakes and flowers, whether it is someone's birthday or anniversary. So, to make your Cake and Bakery purchasing a lot easier Cakesisland.com is here in Gurgaon to elevate your experience of purchasing cakes.

So, if any occasion is knocking at your door and you are in urgent need to Send Online Cakes to Gurgaon then you should definitely try Cakesisland.com.

If you are that sort of a person who is workaholic and always tends to have a packed schedule but want to make it to your loved ones by sending those cakes, then pay a visit to Cakesisland.com website

Established a few years ago, Cakesisland.com came to prominence by providing much reliable Online Cake Delivery to Gurgaon.

With Cakesisland.com, spare yourself the pain of visiting cake shop physically by just vising their website which has a very intuitive and user-friendly UI consisting of wide varieties of cakes to choose from. From plane cakes to popular Black forest cakes, put a smile on the face of your loved ones by sending personalized cakes and bakeries.

Apart from Cakes, there are lots of exciting combos to choose from which consist of cake and flowers, soft toys and much wcj more. You can also avail same day delivery if you order before 6 pm. This online Cake shop is currently delivering cakes along with other desserts and bakery products throughout Gurgaon. So, the distance will not be a barrier as you can send cakes with ease to your near and dear ones in Gurgaon even if you are residing outside Gurgaon.

Another advantage of visiting Cakesisland.com is the ease of payment. They tend to accept various modes of payment including Debit cards, Credit cards, paytm and Mobi-Quik.

If in case you want to send fresh flowers along with cakes you can choose Cakesisland.com as it is also a reputed provider of fresh flowers and bouquets ranging from fresh lilies to the ever popular mixed flower bouquets.

To avail free delivery, you can order anytime between 10 Am to 8 pm and even after 8pm you can send cakes to someone who is residing in Gurgaon by providing an extra of Rs250.

So, if you want to make any occasion memorable, don't think twice, just visit Cakesisland.com with your Pc or Laptop and get started.

Visit : http://www.cakesisland.com for more details
