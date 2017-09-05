U.S. Rice Market Report - Share, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017-2025

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tag:

• Indexbox Industry:

• Business Location:

• Berkshire - Berkshire - England

End

-- IndexBox has just published a new report "U.S. Rice Market. Analysis And Forecast to 2025".The report provides on an in-depth analysis of the U.S. rice market. It displays the latest data of the market size and volume, domestic production, exports and imports, price dynamics and turnover in the industry. In addition, the report contains insightful information about the industry, including industry life cycle, business locations, productivity, employment and many other crucial aspects. The Company Profiles section contains relevant data on the major players in the industry.Countries coverage: the U.S.Product coverage: Rice millingAbstract:In 2015, the value of rice production in the U.S. amounted to $3.8B, dropping by -4.0% against the previous year level. Overall, the U.S. rice output pursued a measured growth from 2007 to 2015. The total output figures increased at an average annual rate of +1.2%. The trend pattern was relatively stable, with only minor fluctuations throughout the analyzed period. The growth pace was the most wcj rapid in 2009, when the output figure increased by +11% from the previous year level. Over the period under review, the total value of rice shipments in the United States peaked at $4.0B in 2014, falling back in the following year.Companies mentioned:Riceland Foods,Producers Rice Mill,Riviana Foods,Farmers Rice Cooperative,The Sun Valley Rice Company,Mars Food Us, Ricetec,Windmill Rice Company,Farmers Rice Milling Company,Sage V Foods,Inharvest,Louisiana Rice Mill,Ricebran Technologies,Louisiana Rice Mill,Sunwest Milling Company,Rice Planters Mill LLC,Pacific Grain Products,American Rice,Harvest Rice,Far West Rice,California Family Foods,Supreme Rice Mill,Busch Agricultural Resources,SOS Cuetara USA Inc.,California Heritage Mills,Deeja Foods Inc.,&N Disribution IncData coverage:• Rice market size;• Rice production, value of shipments;• Key market players and their profiles;• Exports, imports and trade balance;• Import and export prices;• Forecast of the market dynamics in the medium term;• Key industry statistics;• Life cycle of the rice industry;• Number of establishments and their locations;• Employment data;• Rice industry productivity.Reasons to buy this report:• Take advantage of the latest data;• Find deeper insights into current market developments;• Discover vital success factors affecting the market.