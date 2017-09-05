Realopedia launches online booking platform for developers at Cityscape 2017 in Dubai

E-marketplace a gateway for investors to book premium real estate projects with one click of a finger

-- UAE, September 11, 2017 – Realopedia, the global real estate e-marketplace established in Dubai, has launched its pioneering online booking platform for developers at the ongoing 16th Cityscape Global conference and exhibition at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The move is another reflection of the growing convergence and incorporation of property technology (PropTech) into the dynamic real estate market in Dubai, the UAE, and globally.Realopedia, which is located at Stand No. S3A01 of the event's venue, presents developers with substantial business growth opportunities via the newly launched online booking platform, in addition to offering them solutions to reach an extensive range of investors and customers.As part of the Realopedia e-marketplace, registered developers within their set jurisdictions or areas can upload their inventory with an option to harness 3D and virtual reality (VR) technologies to give their prospective investors and customers a lifelike experience and a sense of what it is like to explore the actual units. These premium real estate projects can now be easily booked by property buyers - be it for their location, price, and features - with the click of a finger. The online booking platform has effectively made the cutting-edge e-marketplace a gateway for investors to quickly and conveniently reserve a property of their choice.Laura Choueri, CEO and Founder, Realopedia, said: "We are excited to introduce this global platform to our developers as a new addition to our portfolio of technology-focused services. The launch comes at an opportune time when property buyers are using next-generation tools to access useful wcj data. More and more tech-savvy investors are harnessing the full potential of contemporary and advanced tools to search for and purchase property according to their liking and taste instead of just relying heavily on traditional methods for information.""The online booking platform for developers is an innovative offering that will bring investors' experience to the next level. In our online community, buyers can connect with registered agents and brokers, as well as reach out to agents who can represent them globally under DPAP, the 'Developers Preferred Agents Program'," she added.Realopedia will introduce its 'Make an Offer' scheme for real estate agents, whose property is registered as per the regulations of Dubai Land Department and the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA) in Dubai or official regulatory bodies in their respective countries. The exciting new concept is set to go live next month and is expected to give agents a big push in terms of promoting properties they have on offer.Technology is increasingly being adopted within the UAE real estate market, with investors making use of digital tools to help them arrive at an informed decision. A latest HSBC survey shows that UAE home buyers go online to look for available properties (72 per cent); check the value of their current home (67 per cent); learn about taxes and regulations (65 per cent): research where to live (65 per cent), and explore prospective home prices (64 per cent). According to Choueri, this key trend of technology integration is only the beginning.Realopedia has recently formed a first-of-a-kind strategic alliance with the region's leading e-commerce site Souq.com, a subsidiary of Amazon.com, leveraging on its global accessibility and digital expertise to expand market reach for all its stakeholders and online users.