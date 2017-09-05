Alloy Marketing Ltd introduce social media & PPC management service for restaurants, cafes & bars

The new service offers a single solution to managing both social sites & paid ad placements

-- Following the agency's work with a number of restaurants and cafes, Alloy Marketing's new service builds on the company's prior experience with large scale PPC management and social media to deliver a service tailored specifically for the needs of the restaurant, cafe and bar industry.The specifically tailored service covers the whole range of social and advertising management needs required by modern restaurant, cafe & bar businesses. Pages across all social media sites including TripAdvisor, Facebook, Twitter & Instagram will be claimed and set up to include all business-related details, with decisions on what to include informed by the firm's previous work carrying out SEO for a number of clients in this sector.The PPC management component covers Google's AdWords and Bing Ads as well as promotional campaigns on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and all other platforms as required. Campaigns will be planned, accurate targeting established and engaging copy & assets will be created for each platform. Having already carried out extensive work in the area of PPC, the team expect to use their expertise to hone and refine ad campaigns as they run in order to achieve the greatest return on investment for their cafe, restaurant and bar customers.Alloy Marketing's new service draws on the firm's previous work with businesses in this sector, including web design, logo & signage design and booking system implementation. Included within the social media management service will be header and profile artwork design across all channels. Alloy believe this will offer a more consistent and professional appearance across different platforms, something they say many clients struggle wcj with on their own due to continuously changing desktop and mobile image specifications on social platforms.Alloy Marketing's social media service will include daily posting to social media channels to encourage growth and engagement. PR services are also available to support cafe and restaurant owners who many not have time to monitor their various inboxes and requests across multiple social sites.Alloy Marketing Ltd are a marketing company based in Manchester providing website design and development, branding, social media, PPC and SEO services.