Thales to discuss multi-mission sensors at Air Missile Defence Technology 2017

Thales joins speaker line-up for leading AMD conference in Prague this October.
 
Visit www.airmissiledefence.com/prlog for more info
LONDON, England - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- SMi Group has recently announced that Wim Schuttert, Technical Director at Thales Nederland, has joined the speaker line-up for the 2nd annual Air Missile Defence Technology 2017 conference taking place on the 24th and 25th of October in Prague.

Speaking on Day 2 of the conference, Mr Schuttert will bring insights on multi-mission sensors and how they have become solutions towards a credible air and missile defence capability. More details on his presentation can be found on www.airmissiledefence.com/prlog.

With many nations increasing budgets to strengthen their collective defense structures, particularly the development of air and missile defence capabilities, many solution providers continue to enhance and develop next-generation platforms to secure contracts and collaborations. This is one of the key focuses of the conference.

Featured industry presentations will also include:

·     MIC4AD - Rafael's Unified C4I System for Air & Missile Defence

Colonel Meir Ben Shaya (Ret'd), C4I SME & Business Development Manager, Rafael

·     Extended Naval Air and Missile Defence
Fabio Bonanni, Head of Air Defence Architectures and Italy Technology, MBDA

·     Considerations for the Development of a Single Integrated GBAD Solution to Meet Today's and Tomorrow's Airborne Threat Set

Ian Spillane, Chief Engineer, Mission Support, Lockheed Martin UK

·     How to Use Known Technology in a New Setting to Gain Strategic Advantage in IAMD

Lars Krogh Vammen, Business Development Manager, Weibel Scientific A/S

·     The Value of Open Systems Integration to Enable Joint Missile Defence Operations

Northrop Grumman

Air Missile Defence Technology 2017 will bring together air defence operators and technical experts from the military and industry, the event agenda has been curated to provide a discussion on threats to the increasingly complex air space and the solutions available to defeat these threats from the air including missiles, rockets, artillery, planes and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The conference will also feature senior military representation from nations including France, Netherlands, USA and the V4 (Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia) who wcj will explore further integration air defence and air policing for Central and Eastern Europe in an exclusive panel discussion.

The full agenda can be viewed on www.airmissiledefence.com/prlog.

For those interested in attending, the final Early Bird discount of £100 for online registrations expires on 29th September.

2nd annual Air Missile Defence Technology Conference
October 24 & 25, 2017
Courtyard by Marriott Prague Airport Hotel, Czech Republic

---ENDS---

Contact Information:

For queries on military bookings, contact James Hitchen on jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.

For sponsorship and exhibition details, contact Jamie Gordon on jgordon@smi-online.co.uk. For media enquiries contact Honey de Gracia on hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk.

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

