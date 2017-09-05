News By Tag
Cryotherapy Market, By Product Type, Application, Therapy Type, End User, Geography - Forecast ti
Cryotherapy Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024
Market Dynamics
The global cryotherapy market growth is expected to be mainly driven by increasing incidence of cancer and high prevalence of skin disorders. According to WCRF International, 1.1 million new cases of prostate cancer among men were diagnosed in 2012. Incidence rates are especially high in Australia, New Zealand, North America, and in Western and Northern European countries.
Moreover, the global cryotherapy market is characterized by varied end users such as hospitals, cryotherapy centers, fitness centers, and specialty clinics. Use of cryotherapy as a mode of alleviating muscular pain is increasing rapidly with the advent of cryotherapy chambers. Exposure to fresh oxygenated cooled air rather than liquid nitrogen, which poses threat to life if exposed for long time, is driving attention for cryotherapy chambers among consumers intending to reduce pain by cryotherapy. Although, treatment has been beneficial in many cancer cases, more studies are required to establish safety and effectiveness as opposed to chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation therapy.
Market Taxonomy
This report segments the global cryotherapy market on the basis of product type, application, therapy type, end user, and geography. On the basis of product type, the global cryotherapy market is categorized into cryo-gun, cryo probes, gas cylinders, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into oncology, cardiology, dermatology, pain management, and others. On the basis of therapy type, the global cryotherapy market is segmented into cryosurgery, ice-pack and cryo chamber therapy. The end user segment is divided into hospitals, fitness centers, specialty clinics and cryotherapy centers. For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global cryotherapy market is analyzed across key geographical regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and Middle East. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.
Key features of the study:
· This report provides in-depth analysis of the cryotherapy products and provides market size (US$ Million) and Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the forecast period: 2016 – 2024, considering 2015 as the base year
· It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
· This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players
· It profiles leading players in the global cryotherapy market based on the following parameters – company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies and future plans
· Key companies covered as a part of this study include CryoConcepts LP, Wallach Surgical Devices, CooperSurgical, Inc., Cryoalfa, Medtronic PLC, US Cryotherapy, Metrum Cryoflex, Brymill Cryogenic Systems, Galil Medical, Inc., Special Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Zimmer MedizinSystems and Mectronic Medicale s.r.l.
· Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision with respect to their future product launch, end user upgrades, market expansion, and marketing tactics
· The global cryotherapy market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry, including investors, manufacturers and distributors for cryotherapy products, end users, research and consulting firms, new entrants, and financial analysts
· Various strategy matrices used in analyzing the cryotherapy market would provide stakeholders vital inputs to make strategic decisions accordingly
