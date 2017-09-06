 
Industry News





Grid Connected Photovoltanic Power Plant System

When conditions are right, the grid-connected PV system supplies the excess power, beyond consumption by the connected load.
 
 
COIMBATORE, India - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Solar PV technology for generating electricity from solar energy  has been in India since quite some time, but for a long time, it was not economically feasible for most Indians to take benefits of. But due to a drop in the prices of solar PV in the last few years coupled with significant policy-level implementations by Government in India.
Roof-top solar PV installations are becoming a popular green energy option for not wcj only meeting own electricity load but also injecting surplus generation into the grid. Schools, hospitals, home, Offices, storehouses, Companies, bus stations, railway stations, shops etc.....
The ranges starts from small residential scale to large utility-scale solar stations for commercial (or) Industry needs.
On Grid solar power plant System generates electricity from Solar PV modules and it is connected to the utility grid systems.
On-Grid power plant system  is battery less solar system and its features are use full for the industrial and Agricultural users.

Visit Us:http://massolarsystems.com/product/solar-roof-top-power-p...

