News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Grid Connected Photovoltanic Power Plant System
When conditions are right, the grid-connected PV system supplies the excess power, beyond consumption by the connected load.
Roof-top solar PV installations are becoming a popular green energy option for not wcj only meeting own electricity load but also injecting surplus generation into the grid. Schools, hospitals, home, Offices, storehouses, Companies, bus stations, railway stations, shops etc.....
The ranges starts from small residential scale to large utility-scale solar stations for commercial (or) Industry needs.
On Grid solar power plant System generates electricity from Solar PV modules and it is connected to the utility grid systems.
On-Grid power plant system is battery less solar system and its features are use full for the industrial and Agricultural users.
Visit Us:http://massolarsystems.com/
Contact
Mas Solar Systems Private Limited, Coimbatore
Malini - 8489939122
8489939122
bd1@massolarsystems.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse