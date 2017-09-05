Multifaceted and Vertically Integrated: Pholaco

 
CAPE TOWN, South Africa - Sept. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Based in the Western Cape of South Africa, Pholaco is a vertically integrated business, specialising in alternative building methods. Established in 2008, the company originally was a manufacturer of Expanded Polystyrene Mega Blocks before it took on its current responsibilities.

Pholaco's Services

Pholaco is a company that strives to deliver the best quality services to a range of industries including commercial, industrial, residential, institutional, and poultry.  As a result, they have an assortment of different products and services for covering an extensive range of alternative building methods.

Their services include:

• Shop-drawing Design Detailing
• Structural Engineering
• Manufacturing of Building components
• Material Distribution
• Building Systems from concept to completion
• Sales and Marketing
• Estimation/ Building Quantity Surveying
• Project Management
• Construction

Product List

All products that come along with the associated services are certified, licensed and checked for manufacturing defects. They can be categorised into five broad product options which we will discuss below:

Pods: For Hotels, Restaurants, Office, Bathroom, Homes, Kids Playrooms and Retail.
Roofing Solutions: This includes IBR Roof Sheeting, Polystyrene Insulation, Roof Purlins, Seam Lock Roof Sheeting, Corrugated Roof Sheeting, Light Steel Frame Trusses, EPS Insulated Roof Panels and comprehensive gutter solutions.
Wall Options: These include IBR cladding, Envelope wall solutions, Internal wall solutions, Seam Lock cladding, Light Steel Frame Wall Panels, Corrugated cladding, Hard Steel fabrication and EPS Insulated wall panels.
Foundation options: These include CLC Foundation and Slabs, EPS polystyrene, Suspended Steel Floors and Light Steel Frame Floors.
Other related products: These include ancillary or specialised products like Vermiculture, EPS Polystyrene Mega blocks, Window Solutions, Door Solutions, and Ceiling solutions.

Specialised Services
Pholaco strives to deliver the best quality of building resolutions that cater to specific requirements of their clients. There are many high performance specialised services that include:

• Shell of Building Elements Foundations including walls and roof building systems.
• Light Weight Steel Frame Construction Products and Solutions.
• Offsite Manufacture and Pre Assemble kit Buildings
• Thermal Panel Construction Products and Solutions.
• Expanded Polystyrene Construction and Solutions.
• Light Weight Cement Construction Products and Solutions.
• Roofing Construction Products
• High performance building solutions.

For more information on the products and services they offer, visit their website at http://www.pholacogroup.co.za/

About Pholaco

Pholaco is a reputed name in the alternative building industry, specialising in the manufacture of bespoke products and building systems for specific building requirements and performance purposes. With a dedicated staff and quality products, they are the most thermally efficient, cost-effective building resolution service in South Africa.

Click to Share