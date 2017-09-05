 
Best Performing Movie Ticket Booking implemented by CustomSoft for U.S. based clients

CustomSoft an expert in customized software development successfully implemented Movie Ticket Booking software to book tickets for movies.
 
PUNE, India - Sept. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Movie Ticket booking Software is associated with all the theatres in the city. User need to register on the Software to get features benefit. After registration user can see names of all the theatres with movie available.

User can also see the ticket pricing as per the theatre. User needs to select theatre and after theatre selection user can see seats available in that respective theatre.

User then make payment via debit or credit card and book

Features Highlights:

- Price listing as per the theatre

- Discounts and offers

- Refund in case of ticket cancellation

- Review and feedback

- User friendly with attractive UI

Users are very happy with the efficiency of the Software and many of them has posted positive feedback about this software.

CustomSoft a leading Software Development organization in India having expertise in customized software development for international clients from U.S.A, U.K. Canada, Australia,  Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa and so on..

CustomSoft has dedicated team of developers to continual support. CustomSoft is providing high-quality, cost effective custom software development and many business related outsourcing services to industries and enterprises around world. CustomSoft is custom offshore software outsourcing company with expertise in outsourced product development & enterprise application development services.

To know more log on to www.custom-soft.com or send your requirement on info@custom-soft.com
