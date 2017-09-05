 
News By Tag
* Uk Universities
* Distance Learning
* Online Mba
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ras Al Khaimah
  Ras al-Khaimah
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
111098765

University of Northampton MBA (CIPS Accredited) Webinar for Middle East Students

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates - Exclusive webinar (online) for the people in Middle East looking for pursuing a Master of Business Administration (MBA) via distance learning.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Uk Universities
* Distance Learning
* Online Mba

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Ras Al Khaimah - Ras al-Khaimah - United Arab Emirates

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE - Sept. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Event Details

Who: Employers and Employees in the Middle East

What: MBA Webinar by the University of Northampton (CIPS Accredited)

Where: Online (Any Meeting)

When: 26th September, 2017 at 7:30 pm UAE (GMT +4)

Speak with the programme director, Prof. Timothy Campbell on the pros and cons of joining the University of Northampton MBA with CIPS accreditation. This accreditation focusses on professionals in the field of logistics and supply chain. (this will also be mentioned on the degree certificate).

Find out more about the MBA programme offered by the University of Northampton with

Prof. Timothy Campbell,

Visiting Professor of International Management

MBA Programme Director

Tuesday, 26th September, 2017,

7:30 – 8:30 pmUAE time (GMT +4)


Webinars are online seminars and an important advantage of a webinar is that it allows the element of interactivity without inconveniencing the audience. As such you can attend the webinar from the comfort of your home or office and have the ability to send and receive information and discuss topics in real-time.

There will also be discussions on the structure of the programme, how to complete it without leaving your work or family and how you pay for it.

All you need is 45 minutes, a computer or a smartphone and ideally, a headset!

To register for this event, please click on this link: Event registration (http://blog.staffordglobal.org/events/university-of-north...)

Alternatively, speak to a consultant directly (https://www.staffordglobal.org/contact-form) about the CIPS accredited MBA programme and they can assist you with your application and registration.

Media Contact: info@staffordglobal.org / marketing@staffordglobal.org

Media Contact
Stafford Globa;
9718001993
***@staffordglobal.org
End
Source:
Email:***@staffordglobal.org
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Stafford Global News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share