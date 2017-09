University of Northampton MBA (CIPS Accredited) Webinar for Middle East Students

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates - Exclusive webinar (online) for the people in Middle East looking for pursuing a Master of Business Administration (MBA) via distance learning.

--Who: Employers and Employees in the Middle EastWhat: MBA Webinar by the University of Northampton (CIPS Accredited)Where: Online (Any Meeting)When: 26September, 2017 at 7:30 pm UAE (GMT +4)Speak with the programme director, Prof. Timothy Campbell on the pros and cons of joining the University of Northampton MBA with CIPS accreditation. This accreditation focusses on professionals in the field of logistics and supply chain. (this will also be mentioned on the degree certificate)Find out more about the MBA programme offered by the University of Northampton withWebinars are online seminars and an important advantage of a webinar is that it allows the element of interactivity without inconveniencing the audience. As such you can attend the webinar from the comfort of your home or office and have the ability to send and receive information and discuss topics in real-time.There will also be discussions on the structure of the programme, how to complete it without leaving your work or family and how you pay for it.To register for this event, please click on this link: Event registration ( http://blog.staffordglobal.org/ events/university- of-north... Alternatively, speak to a consultant directly ( https://www.staffordglobal.org/ contact-form ) about the CIPS accredited MBA programme and they can assist you with your application and registration.Media Contact: info@staffordglobal.org / marketing@staffordglobal.org