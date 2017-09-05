News By Tag
University of Northampton MBA (CIPS Accredited) Webinar for Middle East Students
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates - Exclusive webinar (online) for the people in Middle East looking for pursuing a Master of Business Administration (MBA) via distance learning.
Who: Employers and Employees in the Middle East
What: MBA Webinar by the University of Northampton (CIPS Accredited)
Where: Online (Any Meeting)
When: 26th September, 2017 at 7:30 pm UAE (GMT +4)
Speak with the programme director, Prof. Timothy Campbell on the pros and cons of joining the University of Northampton MBA with CIPS accreditation. This accreditation focusses on professionals in the field of logistics and supply chain. (this will also be mentioned on the degree certificate)
Find out more about the MBA programme offered by the University of Northampton with
Prof. Timothy Campbell,
Visiting Professor of International Management
MBA Programme Director
Tuesday, 26th September, 2017,
7:30 – 8:30 pmUAE time (GMT +4)
Webinars are online seminars and an important advantage of a webinar is that it allows the element of interactivity without inconveniencing the audience. As such you can attend the webinar from the comfort of your home or office and have the ability to send and receive information and discuss topics in real-time.
There will also be discussions on the structure of the programme, how to complete it without leaving your work or family and how you pay for it.
All you need is 45 minutes, a computer or a smartphone and ideally, a headset!
To register for this event, please click on this link: Event registration (http://blog.staffordglobal.org/
Alternatively, speak to a consultant directly (https://www.staffordglobal.org/
Media Contact: info@staffordglobal.org / marketing@staffordglobal.org
Media Contact
Stafford Globa;
9718001993
***@staffordglobal.org
