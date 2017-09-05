MediaAgility Sponsors Google Cloud Summit 2017, Bengaluru and Mumbai

MediaAgility will participate as a Silver & Platinum sponsor and will be present at booth number S2 at Google Cloud Summit, Bengaluru and at P2 at Mumbai event. After successfully delivering Google Cloud solutions for more than 1000 customers

-- Gurugram, India: MediaAgility, a US Based digital consulting services provider and Google Cloud Premier partner, announces their sponsorship of Google Cloud Summit 2017, to be held on September 26th, 2017 at BIEC – Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, Bengaluru, and on September 28th, 2017 at Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel, Mumbai. The seminars will present unmatched learning opportunities from industry experts who will be highlighting success stories from Google Cloud Platform, G Suite, Google Maps, Devices, and more.Visitors can connect with foremost minds leading the cloud revolution and expect to witness some advanced, tried and tested cloud strategies that mitigate all business and operational risks and are a sure win recipe now. Kamal Puri, Partner, Digital Innovation at MediaAgility will be speaking in detail about how the modern enterprises are benefiting from the latest in cloud technologies in never-done-before ways.Google Cloud Summit events will offer distinguished platform to executives, customers, partners, developers, IT decision makers, and Google Engineers to explore new ideas, learn from industry experts, and engage with peers.On being asked about what MediaAgility will offer to the visitors at the event, Kamal, says, "We will offer a 60-minute deep dive into using the best of Google Cloud technologies to build innovative, responsive wcj solutions. We will be also talking about Google's core infrastructure, data analytics and machine learning algorithms that help users find answers faster and build better products. These algorithms will help companies optimize applications and innovate rapidly. Also, we will demonstrate how our own cloud based innovative solutions are transforming businesses and helping them build solutions of tomorrow. Technologists, engineer, cloud architect, developers, and IT decision-makers will immensely benefit from this session."MediaAgility is also offering Google Cloud Platform Free Trial plus additional $500 credits to help users get started with Google's powerful cloud technologies along with free access to several enterprise products and solutions.For any information or to get insights into the latest Google Cloud powered technological offerings, visit MediaAgility at booth number S2 at Google Cloud Summit, Bengaluru and at P2 at Mumbai event.To attend the event(s), register here – Bengaluru | MumbaiAbout MediaAgility:MediaAgility is a digital consulting company with the mission to engineer digital solutions to help innovators succeed. Our full spectrum advisory and implementation services are backed by our expertise in Technology, Design Thinking, and Agility.About Google Cloud Summit 2017: Google Cloud Summit is one of Google's most definitive events on cloud-driven latest technologies scheduled for September 26th (Bengaluru) and September 28th (Mumbai) 2017.