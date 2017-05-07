How To Save Money While Supporting The Animal Abuse Register

 

HARROW, England - Sept. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Brighter Tomorrow Limited (UK) is pleased to announce two new launches. First launch, is site membership. Site membership, currently has four levels from one day access to lifetime membership. Each level of membership carries an associated discount for purchases made on the Brighter Tomorrow Limited website. While Basic, Premium, and Elite level of membership also provides additional discounts on Brighter Tomorrow's Etsy website.

Next Brighter Tomorrow is excited about its move into providing slime at wholesale prices with some wholesale lots being eligable for free UK delivery.

When asked about the two new launches, Maxine Berry Director of Brighter Tomorrow stated, she felt the wholesale line gave buyers an opportunity to save money by buying in bulk. Maxine feels it is a great way to save money for buying Christmas Gifts, a good way to save money, and a great way for a group to fundraise by selling a product that people enjoy.


As for the level of memberships, Maxine felt is great way for people to keep up to date about her work on the animal abuse register that is not published on her Facebook page, progress of the animal abuse register in the United Kingdom, and a way for people to contribute to the campaign whle receiving discounts from her online shops.

Finally, Maxine wants to thank all for their support of her work and she hopes people visits brightertomorrow.info to either buy a product to support the campaign or to join the site. By supporting her work, Maxine feels, one day the United Kingdom will have an animal abuse register with tougher sentencing that will product all of us.

