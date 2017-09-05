India's Most Admired Schools: EducationWorld India School Rankings 2017

EducationWorld in association with C fore, Delhi has concluded its 11th annual EducationWorld India School Rankings survey.The country's top-ranked schools in 14 categories will be felicitated at the Leela Ambience, Gurgaon on September 22-23, 2017

-- The 11annual EducationWorld India School Rankings (EWISR) 2017-18 survey was released in Bengaluru on Friday. The survey rates and ranks the country's Top 1,000 schools in 14 categories including Day boys, girls, co-ed and day-cum- boarding; legacy Boarding, and international schools. The country's top-ranked schools will be felicitated in Gurgaon onSeptember 22-23.Step by Step, Noida (day co-ed), DPS, RK Puram, Delhi and Greenwood High, Bangalore (day-cum-boarding), The JB Petit High School for Girls, Mumbai (all-girls) and Campion School, Fort, Mumbai (all-boys) are ranked India's most admired Day Schools in EWISR 2017-18.In the traditional/legacy Boarding Schools category, two of the #1 ranked schools Rishi Valley School, Chittoor (co-ed), and The Doon School, Dehradun (all-boys) maintained their top positions of last year while Scindia Kanya Vidyalaya, Gwalior (all-girls) moved two positions up from last year to take the top spot this year.Dhirubhai Ambani International, Mumbai (day), Indus International, Bangalore (day-cum-boarding)and Woodstock School, Mussoorie (wholly residential)are top-ranked in the International Schools category.A total of 12,367 parents, teachers, principals, educationists and senior students in 27 cities countrywide were interviewed over a period of four months by 127 field researchers of the well-reputed market research and opinion polls company Centre for Forecasting and Research Pvt. Ltd (C fore), Delhi to rate and rank 1,000 of the country's most well-known schools against 14 parameters of education excellence."With 12,000 plus educationists, principals, teachers and senior students in 27 cities across the country including Nagpur, Jamshedpur, Vadodara, Kanpur, Jammu, Faridabad and Ghaziabad apart from the metros and state capitals, this year's survey to rate and rank the country's best schools is the largest and most widespread in Indian history with which no other poll can claim equivalence. For assessing the country's best government and budget private schools, we have also interviewed parents in SEC 'B', 'C' and 'D',says Premchand Palety, chief executive of C fore, explaining the ratings and ranking methodology of EWISR 2017-18In addition, India's Top government day and residential schools, Special Needs and Budget Private Schools are also rated and ranked. Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) is ranked India's #1 Government Day School and Oak Grove School, Mussoorie (Uttarakhand)is the #1 Government Boarding School. Tamana Autism Centre -- School of Hope, Delhi retained its No. 1 position among Special Needs Schools and Muni International School, Delhi is the top-ranked Budget Private School in India."This year's survey in which 12,367 parents, principals, educationists and senior students countrywide were asked to rate the country's Top 1,000 schools on 14 parameters of education excellence, is perhaps the largest ever worldwide. It will help parents countrywide to choose the most suitable school for their children and school managements to compare themselves with other schools in their categories against each other on a wide range of parameterssays Dilip Thakore, founder-editor of(estb.1999) is Asia's sole education newsmagazine published to "build the pressure of public opinion to make education the No. 1 item on the national agenda". Currently,has 1 million readers comprising teachers, parents and senior school and college students in 28 states countrywide.