India Frozen Food Market Outlook, 2022
Efforts from frozen food brands to create awareness among indian consumers has increased the usage of frozen products in the country: bonafide research
Rapid urbanization, increased awareness, changing lifestyle, growing number of working women and rising disposable income is leading to rapid growth and new opportunities in Indian frozen food industry. Customers want variety while simultaneously maintaining hygiene along with quick and efficient food service standards. Hence the food service players have also started using frozen foods that can be easily customized to suit the new Indian palate without spending much time and are available throughout the year.
According to recently published report of Bonafide Research "India Frozen Food Market Outlook, 2022", the industry is segregated into six segments viz. frozen vegetables, frozen snacks, frozen seafood, frozen poultry, frozen red meat and others. Frozen snacks and vegetables are the largest category in terms of sales volume whereas frozen poultry, seafood and red meat are still new to Indian consumers. With growing popularity of non-vegetarian products, these categories will also grow in future. The lifestyle of Indian consumers has gone through a dramatic transformation in the last few years, shifting towards convenience food products, thus leading to growth in the consumption of frozen food products. As a result of this transformation, domestic market is witnessing a boom in frozen segment with new product launches, introduction of new product categories and entry of new domestic and international players. Initiatives taken by these established and new players are leading towards product and brand awareness.
