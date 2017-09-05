 
News By Tag
* Foundry Market in India
* Foundry Industry in India
* Foundry Market Reports
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Industrial
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Mumbai
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
111098765


Indian Foundry Market Outlook – Increasing production of light vehicles is the key driver to growth

Netscribes, Inc. launches a report on the Foundry Market in India 2017 covering a market with strong growth potential. It is a part of Netscribes' Manufacturing Series.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Foundry Market in India
Foundry Industry in India
Foundry Market Reports

Industry:
Industrial

Location:
Mumbai - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
Reports

MUMBAI, India - Sept. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Global market intelligence firm, Netscribes, Inc. released its latest report on the 'Foundry Market in India 2017 (https://www.researchonindia.com/foundry-market-in-india-2047.html)'. A prospering automobile sector coupled with strong growth potentials in industry verticals such as railways, pumps and compressors, sanitary, pipes and fittings, power, electrical equipment and machine tools provides a wide demand base for metal cast components thus projecting a strongly positive trajectory for the Indian foundry market.

Netscribes' latest market research report titled Foundry Market in India 2017 highlights the overall growth potential of foundry market in India. Increasing production of light vehicles worldwide is acting as a key growth driver for the global foundry market. The Indian foundry industry is a major feeder to various sectors, among which the automobile sector accounts for the largest share. India is the second largest manufacturer of metal castings globally in terms of production volume, after China, producing various metals such as grey iron, ductile iron, steel and aluminum alloys for various applications, in 2015. India currently has over 4,500 foundries in the small, medium and large scale sectors with around 1500 units having international quality accreditation. The market is set to expand predominantly owing to growing automobile production, growth in user-end segments, strong growth in the MSME sector complimented with the availability of low cost labor, improved technology and production facility upgradation.  Expansion of infrastructure by the Indian Government is expected to generate demand for a wide variety of machinery and equipment such as cranes, fans, motors, appliances, pumps, conveyor equipment etc. for their processes which, in turn, will create fresh demand for metal casting industry.

Medium capacity utilization and high input costs of the foundry industry are the basic challenges that are affecting its growth adversely. However, India has witnessed a steep rise in export of casting products during 2013 to 2016. The figures are expected to rise further with the launch of Vision Plan 2020 for the foundry industry, initiated by The Institute of Indian Foundrymen (IIF) to recommend the needed initiatives for strong growth and help India emerge as a leading supplier of quality castings to the global market by 2020.

Customizations Available
With the given market data, Research on India offers customizations according to specific needs. Write to us at support@researchonindia.com

For more details on the content of each report and ordering information please contact:

Phone: +91 33 4027 6243/6222; +91 33 4027 6200/6207; +91 22 4098 7600
E-Mail: support@researchonindia.com ; info@netscribes.com

About Netscribes

Netscribes (www.netscribes.com) is a global market intelligence and content management firm with services across the research and information value chain. Venture-funded by US and Singapore private equity firms, the company provides tactical and actionable insights to its clients and enables effective decision-making and strategic implementation.

For more information please write to info@netscribes.com

Media Contact
Alina Lewis
022-40987689
marketing@netscribes.com
End
Source:Netscribes (India) Pvt Ltd
Email:***@netscribes.com
Posted By:***@netscribes.com Email Verified
Tags:Foundry Market in India, Foundry Industry in India, Foundry Market Reports
Industry:Industrial
Location:Mumbai - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Netscribes PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share