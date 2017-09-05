 
September 2017
FreeSWITCHService announced Bill Payment IVR Solution for Enterprises

 
 
ARLINGTON, Texas - Sept. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Interactive Voice Response (IVR) can facilitate enterprises to offer an automated way to their customers for paying postpaid mobile bills or recharge mobile or data balance with the help of mobile devices. Such solution is categorically developed for bill payment and known as a mobile bill payment IVR solution.

FreeSWITCHService, a renowned VoIP solutions provider and a subsidiary of Ecosmob Technologies Private Limited, has announced bill payment IVR solution for the global enterprises. A spokesperson at FreeSWITCHService shared his thoughts about the objective behind announcing tailored mobile bill payment IVR solutionwith these words: "Our IVR solution enables people to pay their mobile bills or recharge their balance without using the Internet. It eliminates the dependence on the local resellers or any service provider. Our solutions offer an advanced yet simple way to pay bills through a phone. We develop solutions on the basis of our enterprise clients' business communication-related requirements." He concluded.

A technical head at FreeSWITCHService explained the importance of customized bill payment IVR solution with these words: "It's easy to pay prepaid or postpaid bills using our bespoke payment IVR system. We facilitate IVR payment processing through our solutions. What's more, the enterprises can also share news regarding the latest offers, full talktime, or special offers along with providing balance-related information to their customers. With the help of custom bill payment IVR system, customers can know a due bill with the last bill payment date. They can pay their dues partially or completely without any associated risks of the online transaction." The technical head also listed some of the features of balance recharge IVR solution along with the benefits: " Our enterprise clients can add interactive options as per the requirements. Our solution comes with an easy-to-use GUI (Graphical User Interface) that allows our clients to change IVR menu options. Features include configurable IVR prompts, Text-to-speech message conversion, SMS and CRM integration facility, call recording, reporting, and voice recognition. Our tailored solution enables enterprises to decrease dependency on local service providers while automating the bill payment process. It improves resource utilization and increases productivity." He concluded.

FreeSWITCHService offers customized VoIP solutions in the domains of conferencing, SBC (Session Border Control), and IVR (Interactive Voice Response) across various industry verticals. The company has set many milestones in providing quality VoIP solutions while meeting deadlines and quality standards.

Visit the company's page (https://www.freeswitchservice.com/solutions/balance-recha...)on customized recharge/balance IVR solution to get more information.

