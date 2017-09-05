News By Tag
FreeSWITCHService announced Bill Payment IVR Solution for Enterprises
FreeSWITCHService, a renowned VoIP solutions provider and a subsidiary of Ecosmob Technologies Private Limited, has announced bill payment IVR solution for the global enterprises. A spokesperson at FreeSWITCHService shared his thoughts about the objective behind announcing tailored mobile bill payment IVR solutionwith these words: "Our IVR solution enables people to pay their mobile bills or recharge their balance without using the Internet. It eliminates the dependence on the local resellers or any service provider. Our solutions offer an advanced yet simple way to pay bills through a phone. We develop solutions on the basis of our enterprise clients' business communication-
A technical head at FreeSWITCHService explained the importance of customized bill payment IVR solution with these words: "It's easy to pay prepaid or postpaid bills using our bespoke payment IVR system. We facilitate IVR payment processing through our solutions. What's more, the enterprises can also share news regarding the latest offers, full talktime, or special offers along with providing balance-related information to their customers. With the help of custom bill payment IVR system, customers can know a due bill with the last bill payment date. They can pay their dues partially or completely without any associated risks of the online transaction."
FreeSWITCHService offers customized VoIP solutions in the domains of conferencing, SBC (Session Border Control), and IVR (Interactive Voice Response) across various industry verticals. The company has set many milestones in providing quality VoIP solutions while meeting deadlines and quality standards.
Visit the company's page (https://www.freeswitchservice.com/
