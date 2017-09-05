News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Content Creators Now Have A Home
"We've run a community of over 30,000 small creators for several years, and found that there's really nowhere they can go to find the simple answers they need," says Kevin Schimes, President. "You can Google a single question and get ten different answers, and we want to make that easier."
As one of the largest and most active subreddits, and the premiere small content creator community, NewTubers has seen all the issues that creators go through from 1 to 100,000 subscribers on YouTube. Typically, these are the same problems that another user just had a few days ago.
With thousands of new creators taking their first steps in the Video Creation industry every single day, NewTubers came into existence because there was no clear and easy resource for them. Additionally, predatory "consultants"
Even after introducing their Partnered Discord and expanding into tutorials on YouTube, the NewTubers staff knew there was a lot more that could be done, but wasn't. This is when they decided to start working on the Fetch platform.
The Fetch Alpha consists of four major tools:
-A tutorial knowledgebase, with easy-to-follow guides on everything from creating a channel, starting streaming, art, and more.
-A How-To applet, that allows users to input their YouTube channel and receive customized tutorials for their channel to help sort through the guides.
-A Thumbnail & Title A/B Tester, which allows creators to see what images and titles work best to encourage the highest amount of clicks.
-And finally, a list of discounts and tools for the average creator, using the power of mass exposure to bring these products down to a more reasonable cost for a new creator.
According to Mr. Schimes, "There's always been two choices for a small creator: Pay someone hundreds of dollars to give you the answers, or spend hours sorting through wrong answers to figure it out yourself. Now, there's a third option. Fetch"
For more information on how small creators can improve their content without wasting time or money, visit http://VeryFetch.net
Contact
Kevin Schimes, President
***@veryfetch.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse