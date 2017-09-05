 
September 2017





New Content Creators Now Have A Home

 
 
DOVER, Del. - Sept. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- NewTubers, the premiere small content creator community, today announced the Alpha version of their new tutorial platform Fetch, which has been designed to consolidate tens of thousands of users experience with video creation into a single easy-to-use hub.

"We've run a community of over 30,000 small creators for several years, and found that there's really nowhere they can go to find the simple answers they need," says Kevin Schimes, President. "You can Google a single question and get ten different answers, and we want to make that easier."

As one of the largest and most active subreddits, and the premiere small content creator community, NewTubers has seen all the issues that creators go through from 1 to 100,000 subscribers on YouTube. Typically, these are the same problems that another user just had a few days ago.

With thousands of new creators taking their first steps in the Video Creation industry every single day, NewTubers came into existence because there was no clear and easy resource for them. Additionally, predatory "consultants" popped up everywhere, charging up to hundreds of dollars an hour to "provide feedback" to a small creator, who almost certainly won't recoup that cost for many years, if at all.

Even after introducing their Partnered Discord and expanding into tutorials on YouTube, the NewTubers staff knew there was a lot more that could be done, but wasn't. This is when they decided to start working on the Fetch platform.

The Fetch Alpha consists of four major tools:

-A tutorial knowledgebase, with easy-to-follow guides on everything from creating a channel, starting streaming, art, and more.
-A How-To applet, that allows users to input their YouTube channel and receive customized tutorials for their channel to help sort through the guides.
-A Thumbnail & Title A/B Tester, which allows creators to see what images and titles work best to encourage the highest amount of clicks.
-And finally, a list of discounts and tools for the average creator, using the power of mass exposure to bring these products down to a more reasonable cost for a new creator.

According to Mr. Schimes, "There's always been two choices for a small creator: Pay someone hundreds of dollars to give you the answers, or spend hours sorting through wrong answers to figure it out yourself. Now, there's a third option. Fetch"

For more information on how small creators can improve their content without wasting time or money, visit http://VeryFetch.net

Contact
Kevin Schimes, President
***@veryfetch.net
Source:Very Fetch
Email:***@veryfetch.net Email Verified
