Watco Companies, a BizLibrary Partner, Wins 2017 Silver Brandon Hall Group Excellence Award
Cris has worked to develop the Watco U Online program for Team Member training through utilizing BizLibrary's online learning solutions over the past two years. Results from growing the Watco U program have included higher engagement in training, increased employee retention, training cost savings, and improved customer satisfaction.
At ALIGN 2016, Cris and Watco won the Program of the Year award among all BizLibrary clients. They have also recently won a 2017 Learning! 100 award for Culture.
"I will be the first person to state that this recognition is a result of all the Watco Team Members and what they do, more than what I have done," said Cris Hatcher. "I am just blessed to be in a role to support them, which allows me to work to deliver training solutions that meet their needs. When they get engaged and take advantage, great things happen."
"Excellence Award winners symbolize the power and impact that Human Capital Management practices can have on a business or on any organization,"
The Brandon Hall Group Excellence Award entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon the following criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation, and overall measureable benefits.
See the full list of Brandon Hall Group award winners here. (http://www.brandonhall.com/
About Watco
Watco Companies, LLC, based out of Pittsburg, KS, is a privately-owned company providing transportation, terminal and port services, supply chain, and mechanical solutions for Customers throughout the U.S., Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Watco Companies was founded on a goal of providing the best customer service possible in the transportation industry, and developing long-term relationships with its customers, vendors, and business partners.
About Brandon Hall Group
Brandon Hall Group is a HCM research and advisory services firm that provides insights around wcj key performance areas, including Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and Workforce Management. © 2017 Brandon Hall Group, Inc. 3 With more than 10,000 clients globally and 20 years of delivering world-class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is focused on developing research that drives performance in emerging and large organizations, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.
About BizLibrary
BizLibrary is a leading provider of online employee training solutions. Our award-winning online training library contains over 7,000 micro-video lessons, video courses, interactive videos, and elearning courses covering a wide variety of topic areas and includes additional support materials to further increase learning retention.
Our learning technology platform is powerful and easy to use. All of our online training solutions are mobile-ready, allowing learners unlimited access to training content on any device, anytime and anywhere for true just-in-time learning. Engage your employees and drive business results by improving the way your employees learn with BizLibrary. Learn more at www.bizlibrary.com.
