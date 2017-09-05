News By Tag
Eli Mazour, Attorney, Harrity & Harrity, LLP to Speak at TKG's Event
About Eli Mazour
Eli Mazour recently started the online series Clause 8 (https://www.clause8.tv/)
Eli's practice focuses on helping large technology companies build valuable, high-quality patent portfolios in an efficient manner. Eli has extensive experience in all aspects of patent prosecution, including preparing and prosecuting hundreds of patent applications related to computer software, Internet and e-commerce, telecommunications, networking devices, electronic consumer products, medical devices, and military technology.
Eli has particular expertise in developing and implementing innovative patent prosecution strategies for reaching favorable results at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. He also helps clients evaluate existing patent portfolios, identify strategic areas for patenting, and create processes for harvesting disclosures of patentable inventions.
About Harrity & Harrity, LLP
Harrity & Harrity is an IP boutique that has been specializing in the preparation and prosecution of electrical and mechanical patent applications since 1999. Our services include patent preparation and prosecution, patent opinions, patent reexamination, patent reissue, patent quality support, patent analytics, and patent preparation and prosecution training.
Quality is the area that truly separates us from our peers. We pride ourselves on consistently delivering high quality through the use of a thorough second attorney review process and a uniform writing style that is tailored to our clients' needs. At Harrity & Harrity, we say that We Patented Quality®, and the second attorney review process and the uniform writing style ensure that we provide our clients with the highest quality patent preparation and prosecution services each and every time.
Event Synopsis:
Significant decisions in patent cases from the Supreme Court, Federal Circuit and the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) continue to shape the patent litigation landscape. Additionally, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) occasionally updates its patent eligibility guidance to illustrate how patent examiners should evaluate claims for patent subject matter eligibility under 35 U.S.C. § 101. In this ever-evolving patent eligibility landscape, it is important for patent counsel to keep abreast and understand the noteworthy developments surrounding this remarkable topic.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders will discuss the latest key judicial developments, including Supreme Court, Federal Circuit and PTAB decisions related to patent eligibility. They will provide insights into the impact of these developments and offer best practices for handling patent cases.
Key topics include:
§ Subject Matter Eligibility Update
§ Latest USPTO Patent-Eligibility Guidance
§ Key Judicial Developments
§ Supreme Court, Federal Circuit and PTAB Decisions
§ Impact to Future Cases
§ Roadmap for Practitioners
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Congress was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
