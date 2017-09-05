News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Impacts of Pay Ratio Disclosure Rule on CEOs and Companies LIVE Webcast
Event Synopsis:
On August 5, 2015, the Securities and Exchange Commission adopted the CEO Pay Ratio Disclosure Rule, which requires US public companies to properly disclose the ratio between the compensation of the company's chief executive officer (CEO) and the compensation of its median-paid employees. Mandated by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, the new rule brings heightened scrutiny of executive compensation policies. In light of this, it is imperative for companies to develop strategies in order to fulfill their responsibilities under the CEO Pay Ratio Disclosure Rule and handle the potential impact of this disclosure.
In a LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders organized by The Knowledge Group will help companies understand the significant elements of the Pay Ratio Disclosure Rule. They will provide an in-depth discussion of its impact on US companies and the best strategies to meet these new disclosure requirements.
Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:
· Highlights of the Pay Ratio Disclosure Rule
· Potential Impacts on Companies
· Key Issues to Consider
· Best Compliance Strategies
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Kenneth J. Laverriere
Partner
Shearman & Sterling, LLP
Samantha Nussbaum
Principal
FW Cook
Donald Kalfen
Partner
Meridian Compensation Partners, LLC
Shaun Bisman
Principal
Compensation Advisory Partners LLC
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse